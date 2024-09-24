For the first time in 30 years, We Fest is relying heavily on a younger generation of male stars. All three headliners for 2025 are in their 30s — Hardy, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson.
We Fest will feature younger stars Hardy, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson in 2025
Tickets to the annual country-and-camping fest in Detroit Lakes will go on sale on Thursday.
Set for Aug. 7-9 at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, the long-lived camping-and-country hoedown also will feature a few veterans — Rodney Atkins, Gretchen Wilson, Kip Moore and Ashley McBryde.
Hardy, who wrote hits for Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton, made his mark in both country and hard rock, scoring the hits “Wait in the Truck,” “Jack” and “One Beer.”
Pardi, who appeared at the Minnesota State Fair this year, has landed four No. 1 country songs including “Head Over Boots” and “Heartache Medication.”
Johnson, who headlines Oct. 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, became a big star in his native Texas with self-released albums before delivering the Nashville hits “Till You Can’t” and “The Painter.”
The rest of the We Fest lineup includes Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Ian Munsick, Pecos & the Rooftops, Caylee Hammack, Avery Anna, Bayker Blankenship, Noah Hicks, Zandi Holup, Alex Lambert and Noah Rinker.
Founded in 1983, We Fest has grown into one of the largest country-and-camping festivals in the United States. It has presented the biggest names in country, including Alabama, Johnny Cash and Kenny Chesney, as well as such rock heroes as Little Richard, Ringo Starr and the Beach Boys.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday at wefest.com.
