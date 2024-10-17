Two-point conversions are determining more high school football outcomes each season. That was the case again Wednesday night.
Wayzata holds on for victory over Anoka in high school football; Wadena-Deer Creek cancels season
Also: In matchup of two undefeated teams, Class 4A’s Princeton tops 3A’s Dassel-Cokato 23-13.
Wayzata held on for a 30-28 victory over Anoka, the No. 6-ranked team in Class 6A according to the Associated Press poll compiled by the Minnesota Star Tribune, when the Tornadoes’ two-point conversion pass fell incomplete following a touchdown with 8 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. The Tornadoes (5-3) pulled within two on senior quarterback Peyton Podany’s 65-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Trey Borchers.
Anoka got the ball back one last time but turned it over on downs with just over three minutes remaining at the Wayzata 43-yard line when a running play on fourth-and-2 came up short of a first down. The Trojans (4-4) then ran out the clock.
Wayzata took a 30-22 lead with three touchdowns and two successful two-point conversion runs in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Matthew Berkland threw two touchdown passes less than two minutes apart late in the quarter, connecting with junior wide receiver Sam Booh on a 75-yarder and senior wide receiver Tony Ley from 7 yards out.
Podany and Borchers also hooked up for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion run. Senior Zach Welch scored on two touchdown runs of 3 and 28 yards in the first half for the Tornadoes.
In other games Wednesday:
Bemidji 20, Waconia 0: Senior halfback Ephram Boucher ran for three touchdowns in the first half, and the Class 5A, No. 10-rated Lumberjacks (6-2) shut out the Wildcats (4-4). Boucher scored on runs of 8, 20 and 74 yards in the first 13 minutes.
Edina 56, Hopkins 0: The Mason West to Meyer Swinney passing combination concluded the regular season connecting on four touchdowns. The junior quarterback found his senior wide receiver for 7-, 8-, 16- and 84-yard scoring strikes as the Class 6A, No. 4-ranked Hornets (6-2) shut out the Royals (3-5). The duo has hooked up for 14 touchdowns on the season. West finished the game with five touchdown passes.
Mahtomedi 21, Spring Lake Park 14: Junior quarterback Connor Finn threw his third touchdown pass to Joey Pipes, a 21-yarder with 4:44 remaining, as the Zephyrs (2-6) edged the Panthers (3-5). The two hooked up for 65- and 72-yard touchdowns earlier. Sophomore Nolan Roach ran for both Panthers touchdowns.
Minneapolis Washburn 50, Bloomington Kennedy 7: The Millers defense scored two touchdowns while beating the Eagles (4-4). Senior defensive back Nolan Faulhaber returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter while junior defensive back Heston Anderson took a recovered fumble 40 yards for another score in the third quarter for the Millers (6-2). Junior quarterback Andrew Backhaus led the offense, passing for a touchdown and running for another one.
Princeton 23, Dassel-Cokato 13: The difference in class size showed. Senior Nolan Soderholm kicked a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter and senior quarterback Brayden Shafer added a 1-yard scoring run with 3:57 remaining, breaking a 13-all halftime deadlock as the Class 4A, No. 3-ranked unbeaten Tigers (8-0) slipped past the Class 3A, No. 2-rated Chargers (7-1). The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half.
Providence Academy 14, Kasson-Mantorville 7: Senior quarterback Magnus Hansen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to classmate Tony Ernster 54 seconds into the fourth quarter, giving the Class 4A, No. 6-ranked Lions (6-2) a victory over the KoMets (5-3). Hansen also threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Matthew Hunter in the second quarter.
Wolverines cancel season
Wadena-Deer Creek (1-7) has made the decision to forgo the remainder of its football season, including the postseason, citing low numbers of participants due to a rash of injuries. The Wolverines forfeited their regular-season finale Wednesday to Staples-Motley. In a letter posted to the team’s Facebook page, Wolverines coach Kyle Petermeier cited injuries for the lack of available varsity-level players. He anticipates the return of varsity football in 2025.