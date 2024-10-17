adapted soccer
Prep sports results for Oct. 16
Scores and results from around the metro.
PI DIVISION
• Park Center/Maple Grove/Osseo 6, St. Paul Humboldt 4
football
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• Mpls. Southwest 42, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 0
• Mpls. Washburn 50, Bloomington Kennedy 7
• St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14
SKYWAY • MAROON
• Mpls. North 27, Fridley 0
SKYWAY • RED
• St. Paul Johnson 44, Mpls. South 16
SKYWAY • SILVER
• Zimmerman 42, Big Lake 36
SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE
• Jordan 42, Tri-City United 18
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 35, New London-Spicer 3
• Armstrong 57, Andover 56, OT
• Becker 54, Chisago Lakes 0
• Belle Plaine 21, Albert Lea 14
• Bemidji 20, Waconia 0
• Brainerd 39, St. Francis 20
• Byron 47, South St. Paul 14
• Chanhassen 28, St. Louis Park 9
• Chaska 24, St. Thomas Academy 21
• Cleveland 22, Lester Prairie 20
• Concordia Acad. 37, Mpls. Roosevelt 21
• Cooper 27, Hastings 20
• Cretin-Derham Hall 34, Irondale 7
• Delano 25, SPA/MA/B 0
• Edina 56, Hopkins 0
• Elk River 44, Alexandria 34
• Foley 27, Columbia Heights 6
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 37, Faribault 8
• Hill-Murray 49, St. Paul Como Park/Washington 8
• Holy Angels 41, Hutchinson 34
• Holy Family 42, Litchfield 21
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, Pierz 18
• Lake City 49, Red Wing 39
• Mahtomedi 21, Spring Lake Park 14
• Mankato West 17, Rogers 6
• Milaca 16, Richfield 6
• Monticello 48, Cambridge-Isanti 13
• Mound Westonka 34, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
• Mpls. Camden 32, DeLaSalle 26
• New Prague 21, St. Cloud Tech 12
• North Branch 68, Cloquet 6
• North St. Paul 40, St. Cloud Apollo 20
• Norwood Young America 47, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0
• Owatonna 35, Apple Valley 7
• Park Center 26, Sartell 20
• Princeton 23, Dassel-Cokato 13
• Providence Academy 14, Kasson-Mantorville 7
• Randolph 34, Mayer Lutheran 0
• Rochester John Marshall 53, Bloomington Jefferson 21
• Rockford 20, Sauk Centre 0
• Rocori 22, Orono 20
• St. Agnes 20, Brooklyn Center 12
• St. Croix Lutheran 47, Twin Cities Charter 8
• Tartan 31, Northfield 21
• Totino-Grace 41, Willmar 21
• Two Rivers 55, Simley 21
• Watertown-Mayer 35, Breck 6
• Wayzata 30, Anoka 28
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 33, Red Lake 6
• Albany 52, Montevideo 7
• Alden-Conger 45, GHEC 0
• Bagley 44, Lake Park-Audubon 22
• Barnesville 44, Frazee 12
• Barnum 55, South Ridge 7
• Belgrade-B-E 14, Kerkhoven-M-S 3
• Benson 42, Atwater-C-GC 0
• Bertha-Hewitt 24, McGregor 20
• Blooming Prairie 49, Bethlehem Acad. 6
• Blue Earth Area 67, Sibley East 36
• BOLD 66, Canby 20
• Breckenridge 48, Walker-H-A 7
• Chatfield 40, Cannon Falls 8
• Cook County 26, North Woods 14
• Cromwell 54, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
• Deer River 53, East Central 0
• Detroit Lakes 14, East Grand Forks 13
• Dilworth-G-F 48, Perham 7
• Dover-Eyota 32, La Crescent 6
• Eden Valley-Watkins 24, Holdingford 6
• Edgerton 56, Westbrook-WG 6
• Esko 13, Pine City 9
• Fergus Falls 42, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 20
• Fertile-Beltrami 54, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
• Fillmore Central 39, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
• Fosston 34, NCE/U-H 0
• Goodhue 49, Hayfield 12
• Hancock 42, Otter Tail Central 6
• Hawley 44, Crookston 6
• Hermantown 31, Duluth Denfeld 19
• Jackson Co. Central 45, Pipestone 6
• Janesville-W-P 51, Medford 0
• Kimball 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
• Kingsland 38, Houston 28
• Lakeview 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 19
• Laporte 29, Ogilvie 16
• Le Roy-Ostrander 58, Lanesboro 8
• LeSueur-Hend. 28, Lake Crystal-WM 19
• Lewiston-Altura 27, Winona Cotter 15
• Little Falls 34, Thief River Falls 0
• MACCRAY 42, Yellow Medicine East 0
• Madelia 32, Buffalo Lake-H-S 0
• Mahnomen-Waubun 35, Menahga 8
• Mankato East 57, Austin 0
• Maple River 26, Minn. Valley Lutheran 0
• Marshall 60, New Ulm 7
• Mesabi East 26, Aitkin 6
• Minneota 54, Dawson-Boyd 0
• Minnewaska 56, Melrose 14
• Moorhead 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
• Moose Lake/WR 40, Greenway/N-K 0
• Mora 48, Proctor 0
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Bigfork 6
• Mountain Lake 52, Renville Co. West 13
• Nevis 32, Verndale 6
• Osakis 52, Maple Lake 0
• Parkers Prairie 57, Pine River-Backus 0
• Pelican Rapids 15, Park Rapids 12
• Pequot Lakes 46, Grand Rapids 17
• Pillager 43, New York Mills 0
• Red Lake Co. Cent. 40, Polk Co. West 6
• Redwood Valley 24, Luverne 13
• Rock Ridge 19, Duluth East 14
• Rush City 56, International Falls 31
• Southland 48, Grand Meadow 6
• Springfield 54, Windom 7
• St. Peter 30, Worthington 0
• Stewartville 50, Rochester Lourdes 0
• Two Harbors 59, Hibbing 0
• Upsala-Swanville 37, West Central 14
• Warroad 22, Roseau 20
• Waseca 20, Fairmont 19
• Waterville-E-M 37, St. Clair/Loyola 0
soccer • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • championship
• St. Paul Academy 1, Minnehaha Acad. 0
soccer • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • championship
• St. Paul Academy 1, Visitation 0
volleyball • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Waconia def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Nova Classical, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hmong Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
• Prairie Seeds def. Columbia Heights, 11-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 17-15
• Providence Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21