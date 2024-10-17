High Schools

Prep sports results for Oct. 16

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2024 at 5:08AM
Shadows of Lakeville South football players are cast on a wall as they walk towards the field to warm up for their game against Lakeville North on Sept. 13. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

adapted soccer

PI DIVISION

• Park Center/Maple Grove/Osseo 6, St. Paul Humboldt 4

football

NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES

• Mpls. Southwest 42, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 0

• Mpls. Washburn 50, Bloomington Kennedy 7

• St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14

SKYWAY • MAROON

• Mpls. North 27, Fridley 0

SKYWAY • RED

• St. Paul Johnson 44, Mpls. South 16

SKYWAY • SILVER

• Zimmerman 42, Big Lake 36

SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE

• Jordan 42, Tri-City United 18

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 35, New London-Spicer 3

• Armstrong 57, Andover 56, OT

• Becker 54, Chisago Lakes 0

• Belle Plaine 21, Albert Lea 14

• Bemidji 20, Waconia 0

• Brainerd 39, St. Francis 20

• Byron 47, South St. Paul 14

• Chanhassen 28, St. Louis Park 9

• Chaska 24, St. Thomas Academy 21

• Cleveland 22, Lester Prairie 20

• Concordia Acad. 37, Mpls. Roosevelt 21

• Cooper 27, Hastings 20

• Cretin-Derham Hall 34, Irondale 7

• Delano 25, SPA/MA/B 0

• Edina 56, Hopkins 0

• Elk River 44, Alexandria 34

• Foley 27, Columbia Heights 6

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 37, Faribault 8

• Hill-Murray 49, St. Paul Como Park/Washington 8

• Holy Angels 41, Hutchinson 34

• Holy Family 42, Litchfield 21

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, Pierz 18

• Lake City 49, Red Wing 39

• Mahtomedi 21, Spring Lake Park 14

• Mankato West 17, Rogers 6

• Milaca 16, Richfield 6

• Monticello 48, Cambridge-Isanti 13

• Mound Westonka 34, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

• Mpls. Camden 32, DeLaSalle 26

• New Prague 21, St. Cloud Tech 12

• North Branch 68, Cloquet 6

• North St. Paul 40, St. Cloud Apollo 20

• Norwood Young America 47, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0

• Owatonna 35, Apple Valley 7

• Park Center 26, Sartell 20

• Princeton 23, Dassel-Cokato 13

• Providence Academy 14, Kasson-Mantorville 7

• Randolph 34, Mayer Lutheran 0

• Rochester John Marshall 53, Bloomington Jefferson 21

• Rockford 20, Sauk Centre 0

• Rocori 22, Orono 20

• St. Agnes 20, Brooklyn Center 12

• St. Croix Lutheran 47, Twin Cities Charter 8

• Tartan 31, Northfield 21

• Totino-Grace 41, Willmar 21

• Two Rivers 55, Simley 21

• Watertown-Mayer 35, Breck 6

• Wayzata 30, Anoka 28

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West 33, Red Lake 6

• Albany 52, Montevideo 7

• Alden-Conger 45, GHEC 0

• Bagley 44, Lake Park-Audubon 22

• Barnesville 44, Frazee 12

• Barnum 55, South Ridge 7

• Belgrade-B-E 14, Kerkhoven-M-S 3

• Benson 42, Atwater-C-GC 0

• Bertha-Hewitt 24, McGregor 20

• Blooming Prairie 49, Bethlehem Acad. 6

• Blue Earth Area 67, Sibley East 36

• BOLD 66, Canby 20

• Breckenridge 48, Walker-H-A 7

• Chatfield 40, Cannon Falls 8

• Cook County 26, North Woods 14

• Cromwell 54, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

• Deer River 53, East Central 0

• Detroit Lakes 14, East Grand Forks 13

• Dilworth-G-F 48, Perham 7

• Dover-Eyota 32, La Crescent 6

• Eden Valley-Watkins 24, Holdingford 6

• Edgerton 56, Westbrook-WG 6

• Esko 13, Pine City 9

• Fergus Falls 42, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 20

• Fertile-Beltrami 54, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

• Fillmore Central 39, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

• Fosston 34, NCE/U-H 0

• Goodhue 49, Hayfield 12

• Hancock 42, Otter Tail Central 6

• Hawley 44, Crookston 6

• Hermantown 31, Duluth Denfeld 19

• Jackson Co. Central 45, Pipestone 6

• Janesville-W-P 51, Medford 0

• Kimball 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

• Kingsland 38, Houston 28

• Lakeview 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 19

• Laporte 29, Ogilvie 16

• Le Roy-Ostrander 58, Lanesboro 8

• LeSueur-Hend. 28, Lake Crystal-WM 19

• Lewiston-Altura 27, Winona Cotter 15

• Little Falls 34, Thief River Falls 0

• MACCRAY 42, Yellow Medicine East 0

• Madelia 32, Buffalo Lake-H-S 0

• Mahnomen-Waubun 35, Menahga 8

• Mankato East 57, Austin 0

• Maple River 26, Minn. Valley Lutheran 0

• Marshall 60, New Ulm 7

• Mesabi East 26, Aitkin 6

• Minneota 54, Dawson-Boyd 0

• Minnewaska 56, Melrose 14

• Moorhead 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

• Moose Lake/WR 40, Greenway/N-K 0

• Mora 48, Proctor 0

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Bigfork 6

• Mountain Lake 52, Renville Co. West 13

• Nevis 32, Verndale 6

• Osakis 52, Maple Lake 0

• Parkers Prairie 57, Pine River-Backus 0

• Pelican Rapids 15, Park Rapids 12

• Pequot Lakes 46, Grand Rapids 17

• Pillager 43, New York Mills 0

• Red Lake Co. Cent. 40, Polk Co. West 6

• Redwood Valley 24, Luverne 13

• Rock Ridge 19, Duluth East 14

• Rush City 56, International Falls 31

• Southland 48, Grand Meadow 6

• Springfield 54, Windom 7

• St. Peter 30, Worthington 0

• Stewartville 50, Rochester Lourdes 0

• Two Harbors 59, Hibbing 0

• Upsala-Swanville 37, West Central 14

• Warroad 22, Roseau 20

• Waseca 20, Fairmont 19

• Waterville-E-M 37, St. Clair/Loyola 0

soccer • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • championship

• St. Paul Academy 1, Minnehaha Acad. 0

soccer • GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • championship

• St. Paul Academy 1, Visitation 0

volleyball • GIRLS

METRO WEST

• Waconia def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Nova Classical, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hmong Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

• Prairie Seeds def. Columbia Heights, 11-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 17-15

• Providence Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

