Keoraj let his legs do his speaking for him before halftime, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring on runs of 64 and 29 yards as Elk River played the type of first half for which it is renowned. The Elks put up more than 200 yards rushing, scored on four chunk plays of 65, 64, 26 and 23 yards and even got a punt return for a touchdown from quarterback/defensive back Levi Harris, rolling to a 38-14 halftime lead.