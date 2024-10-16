Jim says: While Minnetonka has impressed me all season (I think elusive QB Caleb Francois is the most indispensable player in the metro), I can’t abandon Maple Grove now. The Crimson have been too good and too deep to have the air go out of their bubble of excellence at this late date. Langama’s absence just means Minnetonka’s defense has to broaden its attention. The pick: Maple Grove 28, Minnetonka 20