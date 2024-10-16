As the regular season comes to a close, Minnesota Star Tribune reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen make predictions for an early week of high school football action because of MEA weekend.
Maple Grove, Armstrong football programs face the possibility of first loss in regular-season finale
Also: Alexandria, after losing to Moorhead, could lose its second consecutive game with Elk River as its next opponent.
Their predictions and analysis for three Week 8 games, including two on Wednesday.
Armstrong Falcons (7-0) at Andover Huskies (6-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday
David says: Andover senior running back Wyatt Myers is putting defenses in the hurt locker of late. He dinged St. Francis for 116 rushing yards two weeks ago and followed up with season-highs in both carries (27) and rushing yards (155) last week against Sauk Rapids-Rice. October looks good on Myers, and he will be counted on against a solid Falcons unit. The pick: Andover 30, Armstrong 28.
Jim says: As long as we’re comparing backs, I’m leaning toward Armstrong’s Kevon Johnson. His 1,358 rushing yards, 24 TDs and 9.8 yards per carry trump any running back in the state. Only LeRoy-Ostrander’s Cam Hungerholt has run for more and he’s a Nine-Player QB. Can Andover stop the impossible-to-bring-down Johnson? Not often enough to keep Armstrong out of the winner’s circle. The pick: Armstrong 34, Andover 32
Alexandria Cardinals (6-1) at Elk River Elks (6-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday
David says: Let’s see how Alexandria reacts to a loss against visiting Moorhead in what many are calling the Class 5A game of the year so far. Elk River is far from a soft bounce-back opponent, meaning the Cardinals face another 5A dogfight to close the regular season. The pick: Elk River 42, Alexandria 35.
Jim says: I’ve been on the Alexandria bandwagon all season, but this just isn’t fair. Five days after a crushing home loss to a section rival, the Cardinals travel to face Elk River’s relentless Power-T offense on a short week. If they come back strong in this one, coach Mike Empting deserves a statue right next to Big Ole, Alexandria’s famous 28-foot tall Viking. The pick: Elk River 38, Alexandria 30
Maple Grove Crimson (7-0) at Minnetonka Skippers (6-1), 1 p.m. Thursday
David says: Wherefore art thou, Chuck? Maple Grove senior running back Charles Langama has been missing for whatever reason since the Blaine game two weeks ago. Would his presence matter against former Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi, who now serves as Minnetonka’s defensive coordinator? The Crimson would prefer to find out. The pick: Minnetonka 21, Maple Grove 20
Jim says: While Minnetonka has impressed me all season (I think elusive QB Caleb Francois is the most indispensable player in the metro), I can’t abandon Maple Grove now. The Crimson have been too good and too deep to have the air go out of their bubble of excellence at this late date. Langama’s absence just means Minnetonka’s defense has to broaden its attention. The pick: Maple Grove 28, Minnetonka 20
Could Maple Grove, Armstrong and Alexandria lose this week? Here are predictions for Week 8's top games
Coming off a loss to Moorhead in a matchup of the top ranked teams in Class 5A, Alexandria must face Elk River, another titan in 5A.