Waves swept woman into Lake Superior in Grand Marais

DULUTH – A woman walking with a group to the lighthouse in Grand Marais was swept into Lake Superior by a wave Sunday afternoon. An angler and others rescued her from the cold water.
The unidentified woman, who complained of a headache and weakness that kept her from walking on her own, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Pat Eliasen credited the swift and “heroic actions” that were key to avoiding a more tragic ending.
“Although Lake Superior is a tremendous sight when the winds are blowing strong, the lake is not forgiving when you make a mistake,” Eliasen said in a news release. “Large waves will knock you into the water and strong currents can make it impossible to get to safety.
“Expiration in water that cold does not take long.”
A deputy responded to several 911 calls just before 5 p.m. and by then she had been pulled from the lake by a person who was fishing nearby and members of her group.