Waves swept woman into Lake Superior in Grand Marais

The unidentified woman had been walking with a group to the lighthouse, members of which pulled her from the water.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 4:10PM
Waves explode near the Grand Marais Lighthouse in April 2023. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – A woman walking with a group to the lighthouse in Grand Marais was swept into Lake Superior by a wave Sunday afternoon. An angler and others rescued her from the cold water.

A screenshot from video right before a wave from Lake Superior washed a woman into the Grand Marais harbor Sunday. (Grand Marais Harbor Cam via Bryan Hansel/Provided)

The unidentified woman, who complained of a headache and weakness that kept her from walking on her own, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen credited the swift and “heroic actions” that were key to avoiding a more tragic ending.

“Although Lake Superior is a tremendous sight when the winds are blowing strong, the lake is not forgiving when you make a mistake,” Eliasen said in a news release. “Large waves will knock you into the water and strong currents can make it impossible to get to safety.

“Expiration in water that cold does not take long.”

A deputy responded to several 911 calls just before 5 p.m. and by then she had been pulled from the lake by a person who was fishing nearby and members of her group.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune.

