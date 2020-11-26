PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Providence easily defeated Fairfield 97-56 on Wednesday.
David Duke had 18 points and seven rebounds for Providence (1-0). A.J. Reeves added 14 points. Noah Horchler had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Taj Benning had 10 points for the Stags (0-1). Jalen Leach added 10 points. Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had eight rebounds.
