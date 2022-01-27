Watch the Vikings press conference with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
More on the Vikings' GM hire:
Vikings hire Adofo-Mensah as GM
Scoggins: Wilfs make bold move in hiring new general manager
Princeton to Wall Street to the NFL: Adofo-Mensah's path to Minnesota
As Vikings turn to coaching search, Childress describes his hiring
Daily Delivery: Five big questions about the new Vikings general manager
Vikings
Watch this morning's Vikings press conference with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
The new Vikings general manager held a press conference this morning. Hear what he said and questions from reporters on the scene.
Vikings
Scoggins: Wilfs going where no NFL team has gone before in hiring GM
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, an Ivy Leaguer with an investment analyst's mind, will call the shots for a pro football franchise. The Vikings need a shake-up, and they're getting just that.