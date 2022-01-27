Watch the Vikings press conference with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

More on the Vikings' GM hire:

Vikings hire Adofo-Mensah as GM

Scoggins: Wilfs make bold move in hiring new general manager

Princeton to Wall Street to the NFL: Adofo-Mensah's path to Minnesota

As Vikings turn to coaching search, Childress describes his hiring

Daily Delivery: Five big questions about the new Vikings general manager