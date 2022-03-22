The Minnesota boys' basketball state tournament moved into its second day Wednesday with the Class 1A quarterfinals, with Hayfield, Cherry, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and New Life Academy advancing with victories.

Today at Williams Arena, the Class 3A semifinals are at noon and 2 p.m., followed by Class 4A at 6 and 8 p.m.

Thursday's semifinal games

Class 3A:

Mankato East (22-8) vs. Totino-Grace (24-6), noon

DeLaSalle (21-7) vs. Princeton (27-1), 2 p.m.

Class 4A:

Eastview (23-6) vs. Park Center (29-1), 6 p.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (20-10) vs. Wayzata (26-4), 8 p.m.

Wednesday's quarterfinal results

Class 1A:

Hayfield 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49

Cherry 68, Nevis 57

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63

New Life Academy 64, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 58

Tuesday's quarterfinal results

Class 4A:

Park Center 74, Andover 60

Eastview 67, Eden Prairie 51

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Owatonna 51

Wayzata 71, Moorhead 28

Class 3A:

Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50

Mankato East 68, Mound Westonka 55

Princeton 73, Austin 63

DeLaSalle 69, St. Cloud Tech 57

Class 2A:

Morris Area 71, Minnehaha Academy 67

Minneapolis North 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 69

Caledonia 51, Perham 40

Annandale 55, Pequot Lakes 40

