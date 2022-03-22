The Minnesota boys' basketball state tournament moved into its second day Wednesday with the Class 1A quarterfinals, with Hayfield, Cherry, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and New Life Academy advancing with victories.
Today at Williams Arena, the Class 3A semifinals are at noon and 2 p.m., followed by Class 4A at 6 and 8 p.m.
Thursday's semifinal games
Class 3A:
Mankato East (22-8) vs. Totino-Grace (24-6), noon
DeLaSalle (21-7) vs. Princeton (27-1), 2 p.m.
Class 4A:
Eastview (23-6) vs. Park Center (29-1), 6 p.m.
Cretin-Derham Hall (20-10) vs. Wayzata (26-4), 8 p.m.
Wednesday's quarterfinal results
Class 1A:
Hayfield 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63
New Life Academy 64, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 58
Tuesday's quarterfinal results
Class 4A:
Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Owatonna 51
Class 3A:
Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50
Mankato East 68, Mound Westonka 55
DeLaSalle 69, St. Cloud Tech 57
Class 2A:
Morris Area 71, Minnehaha Academy 67
Minneapolis North 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 69
