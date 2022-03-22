More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Motorist shot after interrupting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Motorist shot after interrupting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
North Carolina routs Arizona 63-45 to reach Sweet 16
North Carolina's players locked arms and kicked in unison as the band played the school fight song in an otherwise-deflated McKale Center. The kick line broke apart, turning in a mosh pit of dancing, the small contingent of fans in power blue roaring in approval.
Sports
Forsberg's 5-point night propels Predators past Ducks, 6-3
Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the third period of a five-point performance, and Matt Duchene added two power-play goals in the final minutes of the Nashville Predators' 6-3 victory over the skidding Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Sports
MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Oilers 3-2
Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Sports
Talbot, Wild blank Vegas 3-0 as Fleury watches from bench
Nicolas Deslauriers scored in his Minnesota debut and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for the shutout after Marc-Andre Fleury was acquired at the trade deadline to share the Wild goalie position, leading a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.
Sports
Fudd helps UConn advance 52-47 over UCF in defensive battle
UConn coach Geno Auriemma noted Monday night that basketball is a contact sport — something that was evident after the Huskies outfought UCF in what could have been a UFC match.