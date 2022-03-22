The Minnesota State Boys' Basketball Tournament gets underway today with 12 games starting at 10 a.m. Quarterfinals will be played in Class 2A, 3A and 4A with the Class 1A schools playing their opening games on Wednesday.

The No. 1 seeds play the opening games in each division: No. 1 Park Center plays Andover in 4A at Target Center, No., 1 Totino Grace plays Hermantown in 3A at Williams Arena. At 6 p.m., No. 1 Minneapolis North plays Glencoe-Silver Lake at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Quarterfinal games are being livestreamed by PrepSpotlight TV. They are available for purchase here. Semifinal and championship games will be broadcast by Ch. 45.

Follow along here for everything you need to know about the tournament, including game recaps, results and schedules.

Tuesday's Quarterfinal schedule

Class 4A:

Andover vs. Park Center, 10 a.m.

Eden Prairie vs. Eastview, noon

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Owatonna, 2 p.m.

Moorhead vs. Wayzata, 4 p.m.

Class 3A:

Hermantown vs. Totino-Grace, 10 a.m.

Mound Westonka vs. Mankato East, noon

Austin vs. Princeton, 2 p.m.

St. Cloud Tech vs. DeLaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A:

Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Minneapolis North, 6 p.m.

Perham vs. Caledonia, 6 p.m.

Morris Area vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.

Pequot Lakes vs. Annandale, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Quarterfinal Schedule

Class 1A:

Russell-Tyler Ruthton vs. Hayfield, 11 a.m.

Cherry vs. Nevis, 1 p.m.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 3 p.m.

East Grand Forks Sacred Heart vs. New Life Academy, 5 p.m.

