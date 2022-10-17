Western Conference

1. Golden State: If anybody can overcome the drama caused by Draymond Green's punch of Jordan Poole, it's Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr.

2. L.A. Clippers: They may not finish as the No. 2 seed in the regular season with the injury history of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they are deep and can play any style.

3. Denver: Fans might have forgotten how good this team can be when Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are healthy around two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

4. Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr. could be out a while to start the season, but Memphis knows how to compensate for the loss of key players.

5. Timberwolves: The Wolves will likely win a lot of regular-season games. Can the big lineup match up well enough in the playoffs with the elite?

6. Phoenix: Has the Suns' time passed? Hard to doubt Chris Paul, but their loss to Dallas in last year's playoffs could have a lasting effect.

7. Dallas: Luke Doncic is still there but the Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson, raising concerns if they have the depth required to be contenders.

8. L.A. Lakers: Could either go deep in the playoffs or flame out in spectacular fashion with the combustible combination of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

9. New Orleans: Can Zion Williamson stay healthy? If so, the Pelicans could be a dangerous matchup for an upper seed in the playoffs.

10. Portland: Damian Lillard is back healthy, but the Trail Blazers are a ways away from contending again in a crowded West.

11. Sacramento: Perpetually on the outside, can the combination of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis get the Kings in the play-in conversation?

12. Utah: The Timberwolves of the Mountain Time Zone after all the players traded to the Jazz to get Rudy Gobert. Starting a rebuild.

13. Oklahoma City: The Thunder's massive rebuild took a hit with Minnehaha Academy's Chet Holmgren suffering a foot injury that will cost him this season.

14. San Antonio: Traded Dejounte Murray to Atlanta as the Spurs try to retool the roster again.

15. Houston: A young team that is likely leading the way in the sweepstakes for French big man Victor Wembanyama.

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee: Hard to doubt a team that has already won a title together, so long as everyone is healthy come playoff time.

2. Brooklyn: Comes with a big caveat that injuries and chemistry issues don't get in the way of one of the most talented rosters in the league.

3. Philadelphia: Can James Harden return to near peak form? Will Tyrese Maxey keep ascending? The latter seems more likely than the former.

4. Boston: The talent (adding Malcolm Brogdon) and playoff experience are there after last year's runner-up finish, but coach Ime Udoka's suspension could be a significant hurdle.

5. Miami: Jimmy Butler, 33, and Kyle Lowry, 36, are putting on the miles. The Heat will still win games, but their championship window might be shut, especially without P.J. Tucker.

6. Cleveland: A team on the rise added Donovan Mitchell, and should be a team that will give an opponent fits in the playoffs with its size.

7. Atlanta: If Dejounte Murray and Trae Young can coexist, this will be one of scariest backcourts in the league.

8. Toronto: Will be relying on the development of Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. The presence of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet will have the Raptors winning games.

9. Charlotte: LaMelo Ball will be limited early in the season because of an ankle injury.

10. New York: Missed out on Donovan Mitchell and landed Jalen Brunson, but that's not going to be enough to make the Knicks contenders.

11. Chicago: Lonzo Ball's status after having arthroscopic knee surgery is uncertain to start the season.

12. Washington: Bradley Beal is an all-world talent, but the Wizards always end up going nowhere.

13. Detroit: A promising bottom-tier team in the East with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

14. Orlando: No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is the key to the future along with Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs, who looks to make a leap in Year 2.

15. Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton is exciting, but the future is uncertain for the Pacers going forward.