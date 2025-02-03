Warfa: Why would President Trump announce a three-month retreat from U.S. global leadership?

I highly encourage the Trump administration to focus on our democracy, our economy, our safety and our future. U.S. global leadership is about creating global stability, not instability. It’s about helping others, not harming innocent civilians. And it’s about building trust, not diminishing it within our country and around the world. When U.S. global leadership and influence diminishes in the world, countries like China and Russia benefit and increase their global partnerships with more economic and political investments. When the U.S. fails to stand up for democracy, good government and human rights, dictators and authoritarians benefit. Now is a critical time in our world for the U.S. to show more global leadership and engagement through diplomacy and foreign aid – not less.