Warfa: Why would President Trump announce a three-month retreat from U.S. global leadership?
U.S. foreign aid advances American security and prosperity. So taking it away, even for 90 days, could hurt us.
In the first week of his new administration, President Donald Trump issued an executive order freezing foreign assistance for humanitarian, development, peace and security programs. His first step was a 90-day pause of funding for activities of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department. I am all for major reforms and modernization of foreign aid programs, including leveraging new technologies like blockchain and AI and eliminating waste and fraud. But a total freeze of all aid is dangerous and has a great potential to hurt America’s prosperity and security interests while adversely impacting the lives of millions of people. These programs save lives. They prevent wars. They combat security challenges and prevent many terrorism threats. Why would President Trump announce a three-month vacation from U.S. global leadership?
I can’t answer for the president, but I am happy to share my reasons to support foreign assistance. Put simply, U.S. global leadership results in safety, security and prosperity for us, the American people. I know these facts both personally and professionally. For over 20 years, I have worked as a cross-sector advocate for peace — leading an international business, founding a global nonprofit and serving in the federal government as a White House political appointee under the Biden administration. Also, as a child from Somalia, my family personally benefited from U.S. humanitarian aid while living in refugee camps in Kenya.
As a senior adviser for inclusive democracy at the State Department, I worked with my colleagues to launch an innovation fund to provide financial support to diplomatic programs that promoted global democracy. Then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized my efforts in effectively and efficiently leveraging these taxpayer resources. Through awarding federal grants, I can attest to the big difference foreign assistance makes. It can encourage emerging democracies to stay the course. It can protect our allies from threats of dictatorship. Quite simply, our democracy is stronger in a world with many other vibrant, inclusive democracies.
Through U.S. foreign support, people get jobs, develop businesses and increase trade. The U.S. economy is improved through foreign assistance. When global conflict decreases, there are new markets for our companies. When labor standards are enforced, international trade is fairer. In fact, foreign aid is often the private sector and government working together. For example, on a 2023 visit to Zambia, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $7 billion public-private partnership to benefit African countries that partnered the U.S. government with companies like Mastercard, Land O’Lakes and Vista Bank. Instead of partnerships, President Trump’s current foreign aid freeze is causing thousands of Americans to lose their jobs. U.S. small businesses, faith-based groups and international nonprofits had to abruptly stop their operations on Jan. 24. They are laying off staff and closing offices.
Through peacebuilding activities, U.S. aid supports efforts to address the immediate impacts and root causes of conflict before, during and after violent conflict occurs. Peacebuilding ultimately supports human security: a condition under which people experience freedom from fear, freedom from violence and freedom from humiliation. Across the globe, foreign assistance brings calm to conflict and helps maintain fragile peace agreements. As a board member of a global international nongovernmental organization headquartered in the Twin Cities and as a senior fellow with the Alliance for Peacebuilding, the largest peacebuilding membership organization, I advise on efforts to support human rights in conflict-affected states and promote reconciliation. The Trump administration’s new policy puts this work in jeopardy.
In countries where peace and security are threatened, women and youth are often the first to experience violence. Through our foreign assistance, women and young people are educated, encouraged and elevated. The next generation of peacebuilders are formed through foreign assistance. When we invest in people who are too often underrepresented in decisionmaking processes, stability and safety are promoted. Our help builds bridges across divides of culture and history. We help new, hopeful and democratic leaders emerge within active conflicts. Women and young people are often the first to actively heal their communities and build belonging.
I highly encourage the Trump administration to focus on our democracy, our economy, our safety and our future. U.S. global leadership is about creating global stability, not instability. It’s about helping others, not harming innocent civilians. And it’s about building trust, not diminishing it within our country and around the world. When U.S. global leadership and influence diminishes in the world, countries like China and Russia benefit and increase their global partnerships with more economic and political investments. When the U.S. fails to stand up for democracy, good government and human rights, dictators and authoritarians benefit. Now is a critical time in our world for the U.S. to show more global leadership and engagement through diplomacy and foreign aid – not less.
