Minneapolis

‘War on Cars’ podcast hosts will be live at Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis

Hosts Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon will be in the Twin Cities Thursday.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 9:00PM
A rendering of what a remade I-94 could look like if the freeway was replaced with a boulevard. (Our Streets)

Anyone caught in traffic jams that have developed on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis since MnDOT started a bridge repair project this month may wince at the notion of the freeway being replaced with a boulevard with at-grade crossings and lanes for transit.

The transportation advocacy group Our Streets has pitched the idea as part of a larger vision of creating a transportation system that is not centered on cars and addresses the negative long-lasting impacts from multi-lane roads running through the heart of the city.

Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear are the hosts of “War on Cars,” a twice-a-month podcast in which they deliver news and commentary about damage to communities wrought by the automobile.

The hosts noticed Our Street’s work and are stopping by the Cedar Cultural Center Thursday night to “highlight our efforts to dismantle the harms of the urban highways,” said Carly Ellefsen with Our Streets. “We work to build a people-first transportation system, one rooted in justice, public health and climate resilience.”

Our Streets has been advocating for Olson Memorial Highway — also known as Hwy. 55 — be returned to 6th Avenue N., which was a walkable Black and Jewish commercial district known as the “Beale Street of Minneapolis” until the late 1930s.

Filmmaker and housing advocate D.A. Bullock, John Edwards from Wedge Live and Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley, a champion of urban highway removal, will be part of a panel. State Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura, DFL-Minneapolis, who is among lawmakers sponsoring bills this year that would give communities more say over highway projects, also will sit on the panel.

“We’re thrilled to spotlight our community’s leadership on the national stage and honored to have ‘War on Cars’ amplify this important work,” Ellefesen said.

Gordon and Goodyear plan to spend time in neighborhoods talking with residents who could be affected by anything done along I-94, Olson Highway or a proposed expansion of Hwy. 252 in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.

The conversations may part of future podcasts, Ellefsen said.

Road and rail construction in the south metro

Road construction that has paralyzed traffic on I-94 in Minneapolis spread to the south metro last week as MnDOT got to work on a bridge repair and resurfacing project on I-35W in Burnsville.

This weekend, the freeway in both directions will be shut down between I-494 in Bloomington and the I-35E/I-35W split from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. April 28. When the road reopens, “plan for fewer lanes, ramp and bridge closures with delays and detours,” MnDOT said.

With all traffic diverted onto the northbound lanes between Cliff Road and the 35E/35W split, no EZ-Pass lane is available in either direction until November, MnDOT said.

On the rails, Metro Transit needs to do maintenance on the south end of the Blue Line. To get the work done, the agency will shut down the line between Fort Snelling and Mall of America stations from 10 p.m. Wednesday until May 14.

Buses will fill in for trains and run on a similar schedule, but trips “can take more time,” Metro Transit said. An alert to travelers: the light-rail between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of MSP Airport will not run. Buses will shuttle travelers between the terminals, a trip that could take up to 10 minutes, the agency said.

Blue Line trains run as normal elsewhere on the line between Fort Snelling and downtown Minneapolis.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Easter morning crash on I-35W leads to freeway fight with 3 arrested and trooper assaulted

card image

Three men were arrested and another was injured and sent to the hospital.

Minneapolis

‘War on Cars’ podcast hosts will be live at Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis police investigate city’s first homicide in two months