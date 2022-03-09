Gov. Tim Walz joined five other Democratic governors this week in calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax amid soaring prices at the pump and Russia's enduring assault on Ukraine.

The governors sent a letter Tuesday to leaders in the U.S. House and Senate in support of legislation dubbed the Gas Prices Relief Act.

"At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation," the governors wrote.

The plea comes as gas prices have rocketed more than a dollar higher than last year's national average — rising to an average price of $4.17, according to the American Automobile Association.

Walz is joined by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The federal legislation, pending in both the House and Senate, would suspend the federal gas tax through the rest of the year while also authorizing the U.S. Department of Treasury to redirect general fund dollars to the Highway Trust Fund.

"Furthermore, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) dedicated an additional $118 billion to the Highway Trust Fund, and the Trust Fund's capacity to finance the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and highways across the country would not be diminished by the legislation," wrote the governors. "For these reasons and more, we know it is possible to invest in infrastructure and also provide meaningful relief to consumers at the pump."

Prices were expected to climb higher upon Tuesday's news that President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in Ukraine.

The president acknowledged that Americans would also feel the pain of rising fuel prices as a result of the action.

"Defending freedom is going to cost," Biden said.

High gas prices have contributed to inflation hitting a 40-year peak.

After joining Tuesday's letter urging a pause on the federal gas tax, Walz later told reporters that he would be open to suspending Minnesota's gas tax. Taken together, a federal and state gas tax suspension could save Minnesotans more than 46 cents a gallon.

But the state tax is also responsible for about $77 million a month for roads, bridges and transportation construction costs. Walz said he would favor targeting any suspension for the summer driving season.

"I think we understand the cost of doing that because again it's always easy for you to say, well, just suspend every tax then we'd have a lot more money," Walz said. "Well then you wouldn't have any roads and you wouldn't have any school."

Walz previously sought to raise the state's gas tax. First, he wanted to boost it 20 cents over several years with inflationary increases to follow. Last year, the governor pursued a five cent gas tax hike with annual indexed increases.

Several Democrats in the Minnesota House last month proposed a gasoline tax holiday during the summertime to help lessen the burden of rising prices on motorists.

The proposal, sponsored by DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids, would waive the 28.5-cent tax on gasoline from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Joined by Reps. Dave Lislegard, Jessica Hanson, Kaela Berg and Dan Wolgamott in a video announcing the proposal, Stephenson said it is an effort to combat rising inflation.

Stephenson said the $200 million proposal would be paid for out of the state's projected $9.3 billion budget surplus.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, described the proposal as an "election year gimmick," and called for permanent tax relief. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, criticized the five Democrats for voting in favor of gas taxes during the past few legislative sessions.

"Now with inflation out of control, and gas and energy prices through the roof in the Walz/Biden economy, they're pushing a desperate and temporary gas tax holiday," Daudt said in a statement. "Minnesota voters won't be fooled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.