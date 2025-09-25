Richard Moe, Walter Mondale’s right-hand man and leader in historic preservation, dies at 88

Richard Moe, a DFL Party stalwart who served as Vice President Walter Mondale’s chief of staff and went on to lead the National Trust for Historic Preservation for nearly two decades, died on Sept. 15 at Grand Oaks Assisted Living in Washington, D.C., of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 88.
Moe helped Mondale draft a memo that would change the vice presidency, proposing a partnership with President Jimmy Carter that would provide intelligence briefings, a weekly lunch with the president and his own office in the West Wing, steps away from the Oval Office.
No previous vice president had been granted those privileges, but every one since has had them. Moe was key in establishing that relationship.
“Dick was the guy behind the scenes in creating this new model of the vice presidency as a critical component of the White House’s operations,” said Larry Jacobs, the Walter F. and Joan Mondale Chair for Political Studies at the University of Minnesota.
Born in Duluth in 1936, Moe attended what is now Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, a college prep school in Faribault. It wasn’t until he went to Williams College in Massachusetts that he developed an interest in politics.
He returned to Minnesota after graduation and immediately started volunteering with the DFL. His daughter, Alexandra Moe of Washington, said he was so nervous about driving for then-Sen. Hubert Humphrey that he accidentally ran their car into a gate. Humphrey remained a mentor of Moe’s for many years.
Moe graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1966 and quickly moved up the DFL ladder, filling several staff positions. He was elected state party chair in 1969 at the age of 32, and soon led the DFL to claim its first legislative majorities. By the early 1970s, the DFL had captured the governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature for the first time.
When Mondale, then the state’s senior U.S. senator, asked Moe to run his Washington office, Moe quickly became his right-hand man and chief aide. After Carter asked Mondale to become his running mate in 1976, Moe urged Mondale to accept and suggested that he talk to Humphrey, who had been vice president under Lyndon Johnson. Humphrey persuaded Mondale to join the ticket.