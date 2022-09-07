UnitedHealth Group and Walmart on Wednesday announced a 10-year health care partnership that will begin with enhancements for 15 clinics in the southeast U.S. and the launch of a co-branded Medicare Advantage health plan.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group's health insurance business, UnitedHealthcare, is the nation's largest health insurer and the biggest provider of Medicare Advantage health plans, where seniors opt for government-funded health benefits through a private health insurer.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, operates a number of Walmart Health clinics that offer primary and urgent care along with other health care services in centers adjacent to Walmart Superstores. The clinics will use analytics and decision support tools from Optum, the health services business at UnitedHealth Group, in order to provide efficient, high-quality care for Medicare beneficiaries.

"We're on a journey to transform health care, connecting more people to the right care at the right time — at a cost that makes sense," Doug McMillon, the Walmart chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Walmart worked with UnitedHealthcare to provide people with commercial coverage easy access to at-home COVID-19 tests through the retailer's pharmacies.

"UnitedHealth Group and Walmart share a deep commitment to high-quality and affordable primary care led services that address all of a patient's health needs in ways that are convenient for them and improve health outcomes," Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group, said in a statement.

The co-branded Medicare Advantage plan will be an option for seniors in Georgia beginning in January. Also at that time, Walmart's virtual care services will become in-network for commercial members in UnitedHealthcare's Choice Plus PPO health plan.

"Eventually, the collaboration aims to serve even more people, including those across commercial and Medicaid plans, by providing access to fresh food and enhancing current initiatives to address social determinants of health, over-the-counter and prescription medications, and dental and vision services," the companies said in a news release Wednesday.