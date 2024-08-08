Business

Feds investigate St. Paul janitorial firm for possible wage law violations

PK Property Services co-owner said the issues reported have been rectified.

By Dee DePass

Star Tribune

August 8, 2024 at 7:49PM
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating St. Paul-based PK Property Services. (Mark Gomez)

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the St. Paul-based cleaning firm PK Property Services for possible wage law violations dating back to December 2021, according a letter sent to a community group representing workers.

Labor officials confirmed the investigation Wednesday but declined to comment further. The department’s letter was received in June by the Minneapolis based labor-advocacy community group CTUL, which stands for Centro De Trabajadores Unidos En La Lucha and had helped workers make the complaints about unpaid overtime.

On Aug. 1, CTUL officials made the letter public by submitting it to the Minnetonka City Planning Commission and to the property development firm United Properties, which are considering re-hiring PK Property to clean up a proposed apartment construction project in Minnetonka.

PK Property co-owner Andrew Beckfeld said during a phone call Wednesday that simple wage “errors” had occurred and had been corrected at the 100-worker firm his father started 30 years ago. “Everyone is paid,” he said.

CTUL policy leader Briana Kemp said the group helped PK Property workers provide information to the government in 2021 and 2024. The workers accused the St. Paul-based cleaning firm of failing to pay overtime, issue proper pay stubs or pay workers on a timely basis on certain construction-site cleaning jobs.

Workers and various allies from union and non-union groups have since made the complaints public by testifying or protesting at recent city and county hearings in Edina, Minnetonka and Ramsey County and at construction or business sites controlled by firms that hired PK Properties, such as United Properties and Solhem Properties.

Beckfeld said PK Property’s practices are pretty standard.

“If they work overtime, they get overtime. That is how it is,” he said, adding that he personally knows of one instance involving a female worker who previously complained she didn’t get paid overtime.

“Aside from that we haven’t had any issues,” he said. “If there has ever been a mix up or anything like, it’s pretty simple, saying, ‘Hey, I missed a couple of hours of overtime. And here you go. Here is a check.’ And that’s about it,” Beckfeld said.

PK Property recently won a constract with Ramsey County to clean five county buildings, including the medical examiner’s offices and the Juvenile and Family Justice Center in St. Paul. Union workers complained that PK is not a union shop, but county officials said the company must still pay prevailing wages under the new contract.

Ramsey County spokeswoman Rose Lindsay said in an email Wednesday that “the county was not aware of the open [federal labor] investigation before awarding this contract.” Still, the county does not plan any action at this time, she said.


