Who is Tim Walz? Minnesota’s governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate, explained

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee prepares to take on former Donald Trump in November.
If elected, Walz, 60, will become the third vice president from the North Star State behind Walter Mondale and Hubert Humphrey.
Born and raised in Nebraska
Walz was born in West Point, Neb., in 1964 to a stay-at-home mom and a school administrator. He joined the National Guard at 17 and hopped around the South and Midwest until he went back to his home state and earned a teaching degree at Chadron State College.
Former teacher and Army National Guard man
Walz was one of the first U.S.-sanctioned educators to teach English in China in 1989. That was the same year as the Tiananmen Square massacre. After a year, he returned home to teach about an hour away from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
That’s where he met his wife, Gwen, and the two eventually began teaching at Mankato High School.
It was there that Walz worked as a geography teacher and football coach. He volunteered to advise the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance in 1997, one year after then-President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act that barred federal recognition of same-sex marriages.