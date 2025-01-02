The Wolves had become Edwards’ team before Karl-Anthony Towns was traded before the start of training camp. But the move made it clear that the leadership load was fully on Edwards. He’s being tested, as the Wolves have sputtered many times this season. Some of it is because they are still trying to get the most out of new additions Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Some of it is that the ball gets too sticky on offense. Some of it because their defensive bite is lacking from a year ago.