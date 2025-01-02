Last Friday night, the Wolves-Rockets game was on one television and the Wild-Stars game was on one next to it. The Wild trailed 2-0 in the third period and the Wolves were behind by 15 points with just over seven minutes left to play.
For Minnesota sports teams, 2024 was great — but 2025 can be legendary
After a breakout 2024 for Minnesota sports teams, 2025 could be better — but to do so, Anthony Edwards, Kevin O’Connell, Napheesa Collier, Lindsey Vonn and Co. will have to keep raising the bar.
Thusly, conversations at the local watering hole focused on other subjects. And the line was long at the pull tab booth. But then both the Wolves and Wild stormed back.
Patrons cheered when Anthony Edwards buried a game-winning three-pointer, and then roared when Brock Faber’s wraparound goal gave the Wild a 3-2 overtime win.
I took all of this in. Looking back on the 2024 sports season, there were many reasons to cheer in Minnesota. Frost. Lynx. Wolves. Vikings. Wild. There’s one champion, one runner-up, one semifinalist and two teams currently among the best in their leagues.
This is a primer for 2025. People and teams to watch as we have potential for more success. More excitement. More intrigue. More cheering.
The return of Lindsey Vonn
It’s Lindsey Vonn’s career. Not yours. Not mine. As much as I hated watching Michael Jordan in a Wizards jersey, it was his choice to keep playing.
Vonn has made a choice as well. One of the world’s greatest skiers is attempting a comeback at age 40.
The Minnesota native was somewhat guarded about her intentions when she initially informed the world about them in November. She has since made it clear that the 2026 Olympics in Italy are on her mind. It would be the fifth Olympics for the Buck Hill-raised Vonn.
“Ultimately, if I can make it to Cortina, that would be my goal,” she said in an interview last month.
There was predictable backlash. Some people openly questioned if she is nuts. I stood at the bottom of the Yanqing Skiing Center while covering the Beijing Games in 2022, looked up to the top of the mountain and thought, “people who do this are nuts.” So calling Vonn nuts is redundant. They all are.
She has spent considerable time having procedures done, talking to others with similar knee conditions and also getting a feel of what her body can handle.
“I’m not the first person to do it; I’m just maybe the first woman to do it in ski racing,” she said earlier this month. “Simone Biles is the perfect example of what can be done at an older age — and she’s not even old.”
With titanium in her right knee, Vonn made her return to racing on Dec. 21 at St. Moritz, finishing 14th out of 31 skiers.
Everyone likes a comeback story. And hers will be worth watching in 2025.
Gophers men’s hockey
I’m going to veer a little off focus here and bring up a sports team to watch for. The Gophers men’s hockey team (15-3-2) leads the nation in victories and is in the NCAA championship discussion. This squad has scoring, defense and a bunch of high NHL draft picks on its roster. They are ranked third but were as high as first earlier in the month.
Minnesota hasn’t won a national title since 2003, but this group is equipped to bring the school its next one. The Gophers have dealt with several injuries of late but have remained among the nation’s elite teams. Their best hockey should be in front of them, and a sixth championship in school history would not be out of the question.
“We obviously have high-end talent on this team, but our depth has been something we lean on,” center Aaron Huglen said. “And throughout the season, so far, we’ve had so many injuries. So, it’s like, we haven’t really even stepped in there to our full potential, I think. So, it’ll be fun to see everyone getting back and to see how we progress in the team.”
Huglen is one of several Gophers from the 2022-23 team that was 2 minutes, 47 seconds away from a title, only to lose to Quinnipiac in overtime. Surely, that will be on their minds as they tear into the post-holiday portion of the schedule.
KOC the leader
Kevin O’Connell is a candidate to be the 2025 Sportsperson of the Year, Leader of the Year and even Person of the Year.
We are all infatuated with how he has the Vikings among the NFL’s elite teams in a season where much less was expected of them. Most of it is because of his work with journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, who has turned his career around. KOC also has gotten the most out of running back Aaron Jones and schemed around the absence of tight end T.J. Hockenson as he recovered from surgery.
O’Connell is more than an excellent offensive mind. He can lead an entire locker room of players, something that teams fail to identify in their pursuit of more scoring.
The Vikings routinely post O’Connell’s postgame speeches. They are organic, direct and inspirational. After presenting game balls all season, he was given one following the win against Chicago. That’s a reflection of how the team feels about him.
O’Connell was front and center following the tragic death of cornerback Khyree Jackson in July, speaking from the heart. He wanted his players to be comfortable revealing their emotions, processing what they were going through and leaning on their teammates. They have honored Jackson all season.
O’Connell has the pulse of his locker room, and not just from a performance standpoint.
He’s preparing to lead the Vikings into the postseason, possibly as the top seed in the NFC. To borrow one his phrases, he’s been his best when his best has been required.
For a coach, that’s the entire season.
And this season could end with a game in February in New Orleans.
No can’t in Ant
Anthony Edwards has been up front about what the Wolves must fix so they can return to the upper echelon of the NBA’s Western Conference teams. His challenge in 2025 is to make the Wolves play like it’s the first half of 2024.
The Wolves had become Edwards’ team before Karl-Anthony Towns was traded before the start of training camp. But the move made it clear that the leadership load was fully on Edwards. He’s being tested, as the Wolves have sputtered many times this season. Some of it is because they are still trying to get the most out of new additions Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Some of it is that the ball gets too sticky on offense. Some of it because their defensive bite is lacking from a year ago.
We forget that Edwards is still only 23 but is one of the league’s best players. And he’s tasked with leading a team. He’s improved his three-point shooting, adding another dimension to his game. Now he must help his teammates add to their games and play cohesively.
Expectations were high entering the season, as the Wolves reached the Western Conference finals before losing to Dallas. There is plenty of time for the 17-14 Wolves to regain that form. He must lead the Wolves to a dramatic second-half surge so Charles Barkley and TNT have to return to Minneapolis to broadcast one of their playoff games.
Others
Here are more athletes, teams and executives worth following in 2025.
Koi Perich, Gophers safety: I’ve seen enough. Put in some offensive plays for this kid and college football will have its next Travis Hunter.
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild forward: He has 50 points in 23 games and can obliterate the club record — which is his — for points in a season. Get healthy quick, No. 97.
Napheesa Collier, Lynx forward: Her season begins in January with the debut of Unrivaled, a league of which she is co-founder. Then she returns to lead the Lynx on another title chase.
Kendall Coyne Schofield, Frost forward: The Frost are loaded, but Coyne Schofield chugged into last season after having a baby. She’s had a normal run-up to this season and is among the league leaders in scoring.
The Loons: They emerged from roster chaos to reach the postseason and now have the players they want with whom to move forward. Look out.
Abbey Murphy, Gophers women’s hockey forward: Watch her at Ridder while you can. Once again, she’s among the nation’s leaders in scoring and penalties.
Cheryl Reeve: She’s the reigning WNBA Coach and Executive of the Year. What magic does she have planned for the 2025 Lynx after leading them to within one game — or one blown call — of the title?
Owners: Sports teams aren’t sold very often. Two here could be sold in 2025, the Wolves and the Twins. And that’s a seismic shift on our sports landscape. We are in uncertain times.
