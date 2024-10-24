After boardroom drama and international intrigue, Anoka’s Federal Ammunition close to being sold

Now, after a year of the company fighting for its vision of what its brands could be, the pressure to change course could be over. Shareholders are set to vote on the latest plan on Nov. 25., one that would sell the company’s ammunition division to Prague-based Czechoslovak Group (CSG) and the outdoor products brands to late bidder Strategic Value Partners for a combined $3.35 billion. That would return more to shareholders than was imagined a year ago.