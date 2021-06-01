Visitation and funeral services have been scheduled for Aniya Allen, the 6-year-old Minneapolis girl who died two weeks ago after she was struck by a stray bullet while riding in a car with her mother.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. today at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, 1201 West Broadway in Minneapolis. Funeral services will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Bishop Richard D. Howell Jr. will officiate, and Allen's family will deliver remarks.

Flowers and cards are welcome, and donations can be given through CashApp to: $Trice107A.

Allen died May 19, two days after she was shot riding in the car with her mother, who had just left a McDonald's after the two spent the day shopping and swimming. They were driving through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues when the bullet struck Aniya.

She was the third young Minneapolis child shot in a span of two weeks.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, died May 27 after 12 days of fighting for her life at North Memorial Health Hospital. She was at a friend's house jumping on a trampoline when a car pulled into the alley and someone inside fired several shots at a nearby house, striking her in the head.

On April 30, Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was riding in a car with his mother and father when one or more people opened fire. One of the bullets pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne in the head as he was eating from a can of Pringles, officials said. They said the boy was put into a medically induced coma at North Memorial, where doctors were forced to remove a portion of his skull to relieve swelling on the brain. He remains hospitalized.

Abby Simons • 612-673-4921