Trinity Ottoson-Smith, the 9-year-old Minneapolis girl shot in the head May 15 while playing on a trampoline, died Thursday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

After fighting for her life for days, Trinity died Thursday evening, according to a social media post from her father, Raishawn Smith.

"Our baby Trinity passed today," he wrote, adding several images of a broken heart. "God got her now."

Trinity was shot about 8:30 p.m. that Saturday night in the Jordan neighborhood while playing with other children. Police have said that the shooter was in a red four-door Ford vehicle that drove down an alley in the 2200 block of Ilona Avenue N. before firing at a residence.

"She was doing what innocent kids do," Smith said during a recent vigil outside the hospital. "She was caught in the crossfire of senseless violence."

Trinity was one of three children gravely wounded in recent deadly gunfire in Minneapolis. Their families have been pleading with the public to identify those involved and contact police.

Trinity's death marks Minneapolis' 33rd homicide of the year.

Several vigils have been held outside North Memorial for her and the other two children who were shot.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was shot in the head April 30 while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. He remains hospitalized.

Aniya Allen, 6, died May 19 after being shot two days before while riding in her mother's car.

Aniya's mother, Antrice Sease, has said her daughter, a kindergartner at Cityview Community School, loved rainbows and unicorns. Mother and daughter had just left a McDonald's and were driving through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues when a gun battle broke out and Aniya was shot.

Aniya was the granddaughter of longtime anti-violence activist K.G. Wilson.

Recently, a group of Minneapolis businesses announced a $30,000 reward to people who can provide information leading to an arrest or conviction in three cases.

