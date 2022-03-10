DULUTH — Visit Duluth has named Daniele Villa president — a shift in leadership for the tourism bureau that saw its promotional role with the city diminished in the past year.

"Daniele brings sales experience into the team, which is right at the heart of the mission today — for selling conventions, sporting events and hosting the visitors center," said Nancy Norr, who has been interim executive director since Anna Tanski stepped down Dec. 31.

A native of Italy, Villa has lived in Duluth for the past year. He has a master's degree in business administration from Politecnico di Milano and has experience in business development and promotions. He most recently managed luxury shows in the United Arab Emirates as events director for the Dubai World Trade Centre, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"The role is fantastic," said Villa, who will report directly to Visit Duluth's board of directors. "It's what I've been doing and what I like to do — trade fairs, conferences, sports events."

Visit Duluth was the go-to group for promoting Duluth tourism for 86 years, but in August 2021 the city hired the Edina-based marketing company Bellmont Partners and its partner Lawrence & Schiller for the job. It was a divisive move, and dozens of residents and business owners e-mailed the Duluth City Council and spoke at its next meeting in support of the hometown bureau. Visit Duluth continues to work with the city in a more concentrated role.

Villa, who describes himself as optimistic and open to suggestions, said he considers this a fresh start and a chance to build up Visit Duluth. His job, which starts Monday, will be hands-on and with a smaller budget and a smaller staff than in previous years.