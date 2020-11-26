'The Hip Hop Nutcracker'

Friday: You can still experience this annual Ordway tradition as a livestream, or later on demand. Filmed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the production fuses Tchaikovsky's melodies with the beats of hip-hop, featuring 12 dancers, rap legend MC Kurtis Blow, a DJ and a violinist. Experience the Land of Sweets through a visual array of digital graffiti in this timeless tale of dreams, love and magic. Blow opens the show with a short set of his own. (7 p.m. Nov. 27, $20, online via ordway.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'A Naughty Nutcracker' & 'Mini-Nutcracker'

Friday: The Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota has an adult version of the Nutcracker, chock full of innuendo and risqué fun for ages 17 and up. Originally scheduled as an in-person show at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, the performance will now stream live from the venue (9 p.m. Fri., $32). Also at 6 p.m. Tuesday, TCB offers a livestream of its "Mini-Nutcracker," a kid-friendly abridged version of its popular "Minnesota Nutcracker." ($12, twincitiesballet.org).

S.R.

The Jayhawks

Sunday: For their second of three ticketed virtual concerts during the pandemic, Minnesota's harmonious rock/twang-pop vets will perform their 1997 album "Sound of Lies" in its entirety from the Slamhammer warehouse in St. Louis Park. Not only is it one of their best LPs, period, it's an especially apt one to revisit as 2020 winds down, with an emotional theme of staying together and sticking to it as they regrouped after the tumultuous departure of co-leader Mark Olson. "SOL"-era band member Kraig Johnson will rejoin for the show. (8 p.m. Sun. $20, mandolin.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider