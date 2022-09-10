Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow tonight's game between the Vikings and Eagles from Philadelphia:
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. TV: ABC. Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 227, 228
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's who wins and why?
Your pick? Take our Twitter poll
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune staff predictions for the Vikings
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Eagles
Vikings vs. Eagles: Rosters, stats, TV/radio, social media and more
