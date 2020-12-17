The Vikings meet the Bears on Sunday in a game that will pretty much kill the postseason hopes of the losing team. The Vikings have arrived at the match-up after rallying from a 1-5 start to a 6-7 record. The Bears are 6-7 after starting the season 5-1. The Vikings lost to Tampa Bay last weekend. The Bears beat Houston.

So there's no good way to get a handle on what's going to happen Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Come back to startribune.com/sports for more as Sunday's kickoff approaches. Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around the NFL, as well as up-to-the-minute statistics on our Gameview from the stadium.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Ch. 9 Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network stations, Satellite

Ben Goessling's game prediction. (Coming Sunday)

Andrew Krammer's scouting report (Coming Friday)

Mark Craig's power rankings

Craig's picks against the spread

Star Tribune Vikings writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer

Follow @Access Vikings and @StribSports on Twitter.

Listen to the latest Access Vikings podcast

Team statistics, depth charts, injury reports: Vikings | Bears

Rosters: Vikings | Bears (Click on player names for stats and news updates)

NFL scoreboard

Play UPickEm

Go Deep with our Vikings coverage

Irv Smith Jr.'s return a needed boost

A rare late-season Bears vs. Vikings game with meaning

Longwell sees the flaw in Bailey's misses

What's it like to attend a Vikings game in 2020?

Failure to protect Cousins a problem against Bucs