1. Chiefs (12-1)
Patrick Mahomes takes a 30-yard sack, throws three interceptions and is still good enough to win.
2. Bills (10-3)
Stefon Diggs is excellent. But let's hold off on the ultimate team player story line until he's not being fed 100 catches.
3. Packers (10-3)
Matt LaFleur is 23-6 and now 2-for-2 in NFC North titles.
4. Steelers (11-2)
They're riding a two-game losing streak and haven't reached 20 points in three straight games.
5. Saints (10-3)
New Orleans got run over by Philly while peeking ahead to Kansas City.
6. Rams (9-4)
In their past five games, they're 4-1 with wins over Seattle, Tampa Bay and Arizona.
7. Ravens (8-5)
Unfortunately for Cleveland, Lamar Jackson's cramps ended just in time for Lamar to remind everyone why he's the reigning league MVP.
8. Browns (9-4)
Cheer up, Cleveland. Tough, hard-fought losses in meaningful mid-December games sure beats "winning" the draft every April.
9. Buccaneers (8-5)
Tom Brady picked a real good time to leave the AFC for the NFC.
10. Colts (9-4)
Indy's O-line pitched the perfect game: No sacks, a 6.8-yard rushing average and one opposing defensive coordinator fired.
11. Seahawks (9-4)
How to build confidence in a bad defense: Hold the Jets to 185 yards and 3 points.
12. Titans (9-4)
How to regain confidence in a throwback offense: Have Derrick Henry run for 215 yards against Jacksonville.
13. Dolphins (8-5)
They led 10-0. They won the turnover margin 3-1. They were at home. And they lost. Welcome to playing the Chiefs.
14. Cardinals (7-6)
Haason Reddick had five sacks, three forced fumbles and caused power rankers to type a name other than Kyler or DeAndre.
15. Washington (6-7)
The offense had 193 yards, but the defense had three takeaways, two touchdowns and one ironclad defensive rookie of the year case for Chase Young.
16. Patriots (6-7)
Note to self: Don't pick the Patriots again! (Although, come to think of it, they did beat Miami back in Week 1).
17. Raiders (7-6)
How did the wheels fall off on a team that's beaten the Saints, Chiefs and Browns?
18. Giants (5-8)
It was fun while it lasted, Big Blue. Next up: Browns and Ravens.
19. Vikings (6-7)
You know things are bad when Bears fans feel sorry for your kicker.
20. Bears (6-7)
For the record, the Vikings' four missed kicks on Sunday are as many as the Bears have missed all season.
21. Broncos (5-8)
A sentence you don't read often: Drew Lock won a game and didn't throw a pick.
22. Eagles (4-8-1)
Give Philly credit. It does find a way to win big games without Carson Wentz.
23. Lions (5-8)
Darrell Bevell's resume now has one win and one competitive loss in which the Lions didn't play the role of bumbling buffoons.
24. Chargers (4-9)
Win masks yet another clock management blunder by Anthony Lynn and his assistants.
25. 49ers (5-8)
See you next year, San Francisco.
26. Cowboys (4-9)
The offense was ugly, but nobody out-uglies the Bengals under Zac 4-24-1 Taylor.
27. Falcons (4-9)
Matt Ryan is 11-17 with 25 interceptions in his last 28 games.
28. Panthers (4-9)
Teddy Bridgewater is 8-9 with 33 sacks in his last 17 starts.
29. Texans (4-9)
How bad are the Texans? For three whole hours, they made Mitchell Trubisky look better than Deshaun Watson.
30. Bengals (2-10-1)
Cincinnati has scored a combined 31 points in three games without Joe Burrow.
31. Jaguars (1-12)
Can they keep the draft-positioning pressure on the Jets? They finish with the Ravens, Bears and a Colts team they beat in Week 1.
32. Jets (0-13)
They finish with the Rams, Browns and Patriots. Congrats, New York. There's a Trevor at the end of your Tunnel.