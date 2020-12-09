Mike Zimmer is 65-47-1, including 2-3 in the playoffs, as Vikings coach. His teams are plus-26 in turnover margin in those 113 games. Here are his records when his teams win, lose and tie the turnover battle:
WIN
Record: 44-7 (2-0 playoffs)
Best year: 8-0 in 2017
2020: 4-0
LOSE
Record: 12-29-1 (0-1 playoffs)
Best year: 4-2 in 2015
2020: 1-6
TIE
Record: 9-11 (0-2 playoffs)
Best year: 3-0 in 2017
2020: 1-0
