Mike Zimmer is 65-47-1, including 2-3 in the playoffs, as Vikings coach. His teams are plus-26 in turnover margin in those 113 games. Here are his records when his teams win, lose and tie the turnover battle:

WIN

Record: 44-7 (2-0 playoffs)

Best year: 8-0 in 2017

2020: 4-0

LOSE

Record: 12-29-1 (0-1 playoffs)

Best year: 4-2 in 2015

2020: 1-6

TIE

Record: 9-11 (0-2 playoffs)

Best year: 3-0 in 2017

2020: 1-0