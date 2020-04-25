The Vikings used their three sixth-round picks to pick up an offensive tackle, a safety and yet another higher pick in the 2021 draft.

With their first pick of the round, the Vikings traded the 201st overall pick and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) to the Ravens for a seventh-rounder this year (No. 225) and a fifth-round pick in 2021. Earlier today, they traded a fifth-rounder for Chicago’s fourth-rounder in 2021.

Later in the sixth round, they took Oregon State offensive tackle Blake Brandel at No. 203 and Michigan safety Josh Metellus at No. 205.

Bradel is a 6-7, 308-pounder who started 48 games at Oregon State. Most of them came at left tackle, but he can play right tackle or be a future No. 3 swing tackle for the Vikings. He’s athletic with good feet but needs to get stronger, as most rookies do, especially in the later rounds.

Pro Football Focus sure liked the guy last year. It gave him a 93.1 rating as a pass protector, No. 1 in the nation.

Metellus is 5-11, 209 pounds and runs a 4.55. According to his NFL.com draft profile, he sounds like a hard-nosed, instinctive box safety. He’s lauded for his tackling skills and toughness, but criticized for his weak coverage skills.

