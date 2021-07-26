A trio of third-round picks signed their rookie deals, the Vikings announced Monday, meaning the team has its 11-player draft class under contract as training camp gets underway this week.

Guard Wyatt Davis, linebacker Chazz Surratt, and defensive end Patrick Jones II were the final draft picks to ink their contracts.

Surratt, the 78th-overall pick, signed a four-year deal worth about $5 million based on his draft position. Davis, the 86th-overall pick, can earn up to $4.9 million on his four-year rookie contract. Jones, the 90th-overall pick, has a deal worth about $4.87 million over four seasons.

On Monday, the Vikings also designated sixth-round rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman for the reserve/non-football injury list. He'll be subject to waivers first, per NFL procedure, and if he clears waivers, he'll go to reserve/NFI and not count against the 90-man roster limit.

Twyman was shot four times in a D.C. shooting in June. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said Twyman is expected to make a full recovery and hopefully play again this season. However, the reserve/NFI designation means Twyman wouldn't be eligible to practice until after six weeks of the regular season, and is out at least eight games.

The roster move makes room for receiver Dede Westbrook, who signed a one-year deal on Sunday to reunite with receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Vikings rookies reported for training camp in Eagan on Sunday. The first full-team practice is Wednesday, which is open to the public at TCO Performance Center.