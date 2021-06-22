Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times in Washington, D.C., on Monday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"Wrong place, wrong time," his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN, which was first to report that Twyman had been shot. "In talking to him today, he's going to be OK — that's all that matters. We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Rosenhaus confirmed the details to the Star Tribune.

Twyman, a D.C. native and rookie sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh, suffered superficial and exit wounds, Rosenhaus said, but will not need surgery after X-rays were negative for broken bones.

"We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery," the Vikings said in a statement. "At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."

Rosenhaus said Twyman was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting Monday evening, and that he was in Washington visiting his aunt. The CBS affiliate in Washington reported that two other adults were injured in the late-afternoon incident and that all were expected to survive.

Twyman, 21, participated in the Vikings' offseason program, which concluded Thursday when the team's final spring practice in Eagan was canceled by head coach Mike Zimmer as a reward to players.