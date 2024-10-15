Vikings return from break ready to build on a season of higher expectations

It’s a fine line to walk, maintaining self-belief that doesn’t veer toward overconfidence on one side or doubt on the other. O’Connell tried to steer the Vikings along that path Monday, when he told players in a team meeting: “It’s perfectly fine with nobody talking about the Minnesota Vikings. I feel even more confident now that the best football team we could possibly have is in this room right now, capable of accomplishing anything we want this year. Let everybody else talk about predictions and expectations and all those things; we know everything we need is in this room, and we’re more than capable of going to do it. But mark my words: Before it’s all said and done, they’re going to be talking about the guys in this room.”