Vikings

J.J. McCarthy in line to start as Vikings quarterback after Carson Wentz goes on IR

Wentz started the past five games with McCarthy injured but was put on IR on Monday and will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 9:57PM
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz was clearly in pain during Thursday night's game against the Chargers at Los Angeles. He will have season-ending left shoulder surgery. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will have season-ending left shoulder surgery and has been put on injured reserve.

That opens the door for the return of rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has missed five games because of a high ankle sprain.

Wentz, 32, was sacked five times and appeared visibly in pain during the Vikings’ loss to the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” at Los Angeles.

“Pain is pain,” Wentz said after the game. “I felt like I could still help this team and find a way to go down and score and all that stuff.”

He dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the Vikings’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 5 in London and knew at that point he would need surgery to fix the injury, which also resulted in a torn labrum and fractured shoulder socket, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Wentz played through the injury with a sleeve and sling the past two weeks, including a bulkier apparatus against the Chargers that he said he hadn’t played with before.

Wentz’s injury comes just as McCarthy seems poised to return from a Week 2 injury, although coach Kevin O’Connell hasn’t revealed his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Lions in Detroit yet.

“If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play,” O’Connell said postgame Thursday. “That’s been the case since the injury. It’s always been kind of my mindset, and I believe we’re right, hopefully around the corner, from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete because that’s really, that’s what he wants and that’s what he’s been working towards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings have been purposefully cautious with McCarthy’s return. The 22-year-old, 2024 10th overall pick first returned to practice two weeks ago before the Philadelphia Eagles game but has yet to be a full participant in any session.

McCarthy took first-team reps with the offense Monday with Wentz absent.

“It’s great to have him back,” right tackle Brian O’Neill said. “He’s got a presence and energy in the huddle. He learned earlier than some people had to that injuries are real in the NFL, but he’s handled and attacked those the same way you would a training camp practice or getting ready to go play in a game.”

Related Coverage

Undrafted free-agent rookie Max Brosmer is the only other QB on the active roster currently. The Vikings signed Desmond Ridder to the roster in the immediate aftermath of McCarthy’s injury but waived him Oct. 4, the day before Wentz was injured against the Browns.

In the preseason, the Vikings had a quarterback room of four — McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Brosmer.

All on the same day (Aug. 24), the Vikings traded Howell to the Eagles, signed Wentz and waived Rypien, who’s now on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

In a corresponding move with sending Wentz to injured reserve, the Vikings picked up tight end Ben Sims from the waiver wire from the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings lost tight end Josh Oliver mid-game against the Chargers to a right foot injury.

Sims started his professional career in Minnesota, as the Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

He was waived on roster cut down day ahead of that season and claimed by the Packers.

Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed reporting.

about the writer

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

J.J. McCarthy in line to start as Vikings quarterback after Carson Wentz goes on IR

card image
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wentz started the past five games with McCarthy injured but was put on IR on Monday and will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Vikings

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will have season-ending shoulder surgery

card image

Sports

RandBall: Where do the woeful Vikings go from here?

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image