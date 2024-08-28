Many Vikings players did not have to clean out their lockers at TCO Performance Center in Eagan despite being part of the nearly 40 transactions that took place over the last few days.
Vikings re-sign 17 players to practice squad, including two running backs
Safety Lewis Cine and running back Kene Nwangwu, cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, found new homes on Wednesday.
The Vikings re-signed 17 players to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, including 10 players on offense: running backs Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride; tight ends Robert Tonyan, N’Keal Harry and Sammis Reyes; receivers Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas and Jeshaun Jones; and guards Henry Byrd and Tyrese Robinson. They kept seven players on defense: outside linebackers Andre Carter II and Bo Richter; linebacker Dallas Gant; defensive tackle Jonah Williams; cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Jaylin Williams; and safety Bobby McCain.
Two of the highest-profile cuts, safety Lewis Cine and running back Kene Nwangwu, won’t be coming back anytime soon.
Nwangwu, the fourth-year kick returner, was claimed off waivers by the Saints, where former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak holds that position in New Orleans.
Cine, the 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia, cleared waivers and signed with the New York Jets practice squad. The Vikings did not offer Cine a spot on the practice squad, according to a source, as both sides wanted to move on from each other. The source added that the Vikings had fielded exploratory trade calls about Cine before and after this year’s NFL Draft in April, but could not get a deal done.
After keeping just two running backs, Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler, with fullback C.J. Ham on the initial 53-man roster, the Vikings retained two more for the backfield. Gaskin, the 27-year-old former Dolphins starter, is most likely the No. 3 option. He was efficient in heavy usage during three preseason games, accumulating 27 carries for 128 yards. McBride, a 2023 seventh-round pick, is still learning the position at an NFL level.
The Vikings kept two other experienced veterans in Tonyan, the former Packers and Bears tight end, as well as Williams, a former Rams starter on the D-line. NFL rules allow teams to sign up to six players with unlimited experience to practice squads.
Safety Lewis Cine and running back Kene Nwangwu, cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, found new homes on Wednesday.