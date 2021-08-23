The Vikings' defensive end depth took a hit during Saturday's preseason loss to the Colts when rookie Janarius Robinson suffered an undisclosed injury. Robinson, the fourth-round pick out of Florida St., was placed on injured reserve Monday, the same day the team finalized an agreement to bring back defensive end Everson Griffen.

Robinson watched practice Monday with a wrap on his leg, indicating a lower-body injury. Per NFL protocols, he's out at least the first three weeks of the regular season.

Running back Alexander Mattison also apparently picked up an injury after playing just two snaps against the Colts. Mattison and running back Kene Nwangwu, who hyperextended his knee in the Aug. 14 exhibition opener vs. Denver, were held out of Monday's practice.

So the Vikings signed former Falcons running back Ito Smith, who was already taking 11-on-11 reps with the third-string offense on Monday in a No. 20 jersey. Smith was most recently in Cardinals training camp this month for nine days before he was released.

The Vikings also waived defensive tackle Jordon Scott with an injury designation; he'll revert to the team's I.R. if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Christian Elliss were also waived as the team needs to get to a leaguewide 80-player roster limit by Tuesday afternoon.