Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak made his widely-expected retirement official on Thursday afternoon, meaning the team's offensive play-caller in 2021 will be its sixth in as many years.

Kubiak, who joined the Vikings as an assistant head coach in 2019 to work on Kevin Stefanski's offensive staff, took over as offensive coordinator after the Browns hired Stefanski before last season. He directed an offense that finished fourth in the NFL in scoring and 11th in yards. After one year in the coordinator role, though, Kubiak decided to step away. It is his second retirement, after he left the NFL as the Broncos' head coach following the 2016 season.

"It's been the honor of my lifetime to work for 36 seasons as an NFL player and coach," Kubiak said in a statement. "I've been on a football field for most of my life, and now I look forward to stepping away from the game and enjoying more time with my family and friends. If offer my sincere thanks to the owners and fans of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers for giving me opportunities to be a part of this great game and for treating me and my family so well over the years."

The Vikings are expected to go through a formal interview process for Kubiak's replacement and are required by NFL rules to interview at least one external minority candidate for the job. But sources said this week Kubiak's son Klint, the Vikings' quarterbacks coach the past two years, is thought to be a leading candidate for the job.

Klint Kubiak's relationship with Stefanski was the catalyst for both Kubiaks, offensive line coach Rick Dennison and tight ends coach Brian Pariani to join the Vikings before the 2019 season. The younger Kubiak's work with Kirk Cousins could give the Vikings the continuity they will likely seek in a new coordinator.