The Vikings' struggles on special teams in 2020 will lead to a change at coordinator, according to coach Mike Zimmer, who said he'll let Marwan Maalouf's contract expire and seek a replacement.

Maalouf presided over uneven coverage and return teams during his two-year tenure. He replaced longtime coordinator Mike Priefer, who left Minnesota after the 2018 season to take the same job in Cleveland.

This season, Vikings special teams were average or way below in nearly every category — punt returns (last), kick returns (16th), punt coverage (23rd), kick coverage (24th), field goal percentage (last) and extra-point percentage (29th).

"We obviously didn't play very well," Zimmer said Tuesday. "A lot of those guys that probably should've been playing on special teams were playing on defense, but we're going to shore up that area and it'll be a major emphasis as well."

No other coaches have been let go, according to Zimmer, indicating longtime special teams assistant Ryan Ficken will remain on staff.