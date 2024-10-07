The Vikings and Lynx have exceeded expectations in 2024. Now they face the most important tests of their seasons.
Souhan: Vikings, Lynx to face the most important tests of their seasons
After both offenses stalled on Sunday, the Vikings and Lynx will have to prove the results weren’t indicative of larger issues — with the Lynx getting the chance Tuesday night in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals and the Vikings against the Lions in Week 7.
Both teams’ offenses faltered in their last outings. We’ll soon find out whether the problem was the other D, or three.
On Sunday in London, the Vikings managed just 17 offensive points against a strong Jets defense. That was their lowest output of the season.
Quarterback Sam Darnold posted a season-worst 50.3 passer rating and 19.5 QBR. His previous lows this season: 109.1 and 62.8 against San Francisco.
Should we credit the Jets, or worry about Darnold?
Vikings running back Aaron Jones left the game after eight touches with a hip injury. When Jones left, the Vikings led 10-0. They were outscored the rest of the way, and backup running back Ty Chandler fumbling a pitch may have been the play that kept the Jets in the game.
That speaks to Jones’ value. Last year, the Packers went 5-0 when Jones had 20 or more carries, and 5-9 when he didn’t, including playoffs.
After three-and-a-half games of stunning dominance, the Vikings have produced six quarters of tension. Their point differential at halftime of their Week 4 in Green Bay was 109-37. Since then, it is 30-39.
A reminder: No NFL team has gone undefeated since the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Losses are to be expected, and if losses are to be expected, then close victories should be valued, however they are achieved.
The Vikings, at 5-0, could win just half their remaining games and finish 11-6 and make the playoffs.
If they are going to win the division and chase a top seed, they’ll likely need Jones healthy and Darnold to avoid going into one of his October declines, as he did as a starter with the Jets and Carolina.
After a bye week, the Vikings face defending NFC North champion Detroit, which is 3-1. By then, Jones could be healthy and tight end T.J. Hockenson may be ready to play his first game since knee surgery. That game could provide the first clear indication of this team’s staying power.
Like the Vikings, who were widely expected to be an average or mediocre team this season, the Minnesota Lynx have been shockingly good as well. And they face an even bigger game than the Vikings.
Tuesday night at Target Center, they will play a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.
Given that the Lynx were coming off two losing seasons and were expected to be a middle-of-the-pack team, at best, this season, their season, is already a success.
But that’s not the way a four-time WNBA champion coach or one of the five best players in the world will think.
After they lost at Connecticut on Sunday night, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and star Napheesa Collier kept their postgame comments and tones of voice subdued. They held a halftime lead and missed their first 10 three-pointers in the second half after leading the league in three-point shooting percentage in the regular season.
It’s time for the Lynx to take advantage of what they worked so hard to earn. Losing just once after the all-star break and passing Connecticut down the stretch gave the Lynx the No. 2 seed, which is why Game 5 will be played at Target Center.
The Lynx tied the top-seeded New York Liberty for the best home-court record in the WNBA, at 16-4 and are 3-1 this postseason at home.
The Lynx have the reigning USA Olympic head coach (Reeve), executive of the year (Reeve), coach of the year (Reeve) and defensive player of the year (Collier.) The Sun have the previous coach of the year (Stephanie White) and a U.S. Olympian of their own (Alyssa Thomas.)
Because the Lynx’s last appearance in the league semifinals came during the COVID bubble in Florida, and their last title was won at Williams Arena in 2017, this will be their biggest game at Target Center since they lost Game 5 of the Finals to Los Angeles on a last-second shot — in 2016.
