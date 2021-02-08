Though the Vikings will have a different offensive coordinator for the sixth time in seven years, their new play-caller will have the same last name as their old one.

According to league sources, the team is promoting quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator to succeed his father, Gary, who announced his retirement on Jan. 21. The elder Kubiak first hinted at retirement toward the end of the season, and sources had said for weeks the Vikings were leaning toward promoting Klint Kubiak to succeed his father, with wide receivers coach Andrew Janocko becoming the QB coach and former Jaguars receivers coach Keenan McCardell joining the staff in Minnesota.

The moves should give the Vikings the offensive continuity they've prized since bringing the Kubiaks, offensive line coach Rick Dennison and tight ends coach Brian Pariani to work with Kevin Stefanski before the 2019 season. That year, coach Mike Zimmer called Gary Kubiak "the best thing that's ever happened to me" in Minnesota, and quickly offered him a move from assistant head coach to offensive coordinator before the 2020 season once Stefanski became the Browns' head coach.

Klint Kubiak has never called plays in the NFL, but his relationship with Stefanski — which began when he was a lower-level offensive assistant in Leslie Frazier's final season — paved the way for Gary Kubiak to come to Minnesota. Stefanski, the son of a NBA executive, and Klint Kubiak bonded over a shared upbringing, as the children of prominent pro sports figures who grew up in Jesuit schools and played defensive back before shifting to offensive coaching. Those who believe the younger Kubiak will succeed in the NFL have cited personality traits — a lack of ego and a willingness to incorporate others' ideas — similar to the ones that made Stefanski successful.

The Vikings reportedly interviewed former Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert for the offensive coordinator job last month, and sources have said they've explored the possibility of adding a senior offensive assistant to the staff to play a similar role for Klint Kubiak that Gary Kubiak played for Stefanski in his first year as a play caller.

They are expected to make former Alabama defensive backs coach Karl Scott their new DB coach to replace Daronte Jones (who became the defensive coordinator at LSU), and could look for an assistant linebackers coach after Nick Rallis left to join the Eagles' staff. The Vikings could also add an assistant special teams coach after promoting Ryan Ficken to replace Marwan Maalouf as special teams coordinator.