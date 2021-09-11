Greg Joseph will be the fifth kicker to appear in a regular-season game for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who is entering his eighth season with the team. Here's a quick look at the others.

Blair Walsh:A rookie All-Pro selection in 2012, Walsh started to go off the rails in the 2015 preseason, a year that ended with the infamous 27-yard miss in an NFC playoff loss to the Seahawks. The Vikings stuck by Walsh until he missed eight kicks in nine games, leading to his release in November 2016.

Kai Forbath:He replaced Walsh and made 21 straight field goals, a streak that extended into the 2017 season. Forbath's 47 conversions in 53 attempts (88.7%) gave him the most accurate rate in franchise history. But he struggled on extra points (84.9%). General Manager Rick Spielman opted for youth and a bigger leg by drafting Daniel Carlson in the fifth round in 2018.

Daniel Carlson:He missed three field goals in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay in September 2018, and it got him jettisoned after two games with the organization. Spielman replaced him with Dan Bailey, a former Pro Bowler. Carlson was one of the league's best kickers last season for the Raiders.

Dan Bailey:He missed 10 of his last 26 kicks for the Vikings amid a career-worst slump and a back injury last season, his third year with the team. The low point was missing all four of his kicks against the Buccaneers in Week 14.