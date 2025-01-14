Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard expressed frustration postgame Monday night regarding what he said he feels is a lack of consistency regarding incomplete pass and intentional grounding rulings by NFL officials.
Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard calls for ‘consistency’ on call that robbed teammate of touchdown against the Rams
Blake Cashman had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery nullified after replay review overturned the call to an incomplete pass.
One such ruling robbed teammate Blake Cashman of a scoop-and-score touchdown in the Vikings’ 27-9 loss against the Rams that ended their season.
“Referees just need some consistency,” Greenard continued. “To the NFL, everybody — they just need consistency. Call what you want, but make it consistent so we can all play fast and know how to adjust to these things. He makes a play like that, that could’ve changed the game for us a long time ago. That could’ve changed the game right there.”
Cashman’s fumble recovery came early in the second quarter right after the Vikings put their first points of the game on the board with a 34-yard field goal by Will Reichard. The Rams led 10-3.
Greenard was sacking Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford when Stafford flicked the ball away, his head down and elbow not fully extending.
Cashman grabbed it after a bounce and returned it 26 yards to the end zone. If the original call stood, it would’ve been Cashman’s second fumble recovery for a score of the season.
Instead, the replay official overturned the call, ruling it an incomplete forward pass. Though Stafford’s ball would’ve been uncatchable, the refs cited wide receiver Puka Nacua as being a target in the area. No intentional grounding could be called either.
Since a replay official had already looked at the play, it was ineligible to be challenged.
“Of course, us players, we’re gonna be a little biased, so we have our opinions,” Cashman said. “I guess it was replay assist or something, so usually those guys get it right, and I’ll keep my opinion to myself.”
Since the fumble was overturned to an incomplete pass, Greenard’s sack — which would’ve been a career-high 13th — was wiped from the board. The Vikings didn’t bring down Stafford with the ball again until midway through the third quarter when outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel sacked him for a 7-yard loss.
Greenard referred to a similar no-call for intentional grounding in the Vikings’ Week 18 loss to the Lions.
In the second quarter, quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t flagged for intentional grounding when he threw one away short up the middle as linebacker Ivan Pace tackled him in the end zone. The ball did not go in the direction of the closest eligible receiver and instead hit a lineman in the legs.
NBC on-air rules analyst and former referee Terry McAulay said on the broadcast he thought it should’ve been flagged. It would’ve resulted in a safety and given the Vikings their first points in that matchup, which was only 7-0 at the time.
Adding to the frustration, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was flagged for intentional grounding on a similar play in the third quarter of that game.
“They got us again, man,” Greenard said, adding, “Even if he flicks it, it has to be something, whether it’s a fumble, intentional ground or something.”
Former longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick agreed with that assessment while appearing on ESPN2’s ManningCast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, whose own jaw dropped when the reversal of the call was announced.
“It’s an offensive league,” Belichick said. “What are you guys doing? There’s no rules to help the defense in the NFL. You can get away with that, and they call it an incomplete pass.”
The Vikings defense contained Stafford and the Rams offense through much of the rest of the game. They forced them to punt three plays after the overturned fumble and then again the next drive.
The Rams scored on their own 57-yard scoop-and-score after sacking Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and then on offense with a quick drive to close the half leading 24-3. They didn’t reach the end zone again in the game.
The Vikings did much better against Nacua, who defensive coordinator Brian Flores said the Vikings had been surprised to play against in the Oct. 24 game between the teams as he returned from injured reserve. Nacua caught only five of nine targets for 44 yards and did not score.
Still, Cashman’s fumble recovery score could’ve been a momentum-turner in the game.
“It definitely would’ve helped,” Greenard said. “It has an impact, but at the end of the day, we gotta be better. I can’t really just sit here and say that was the reason we lost or that could’ve changed something.”
Cashman noted that because the fumble recovery was overturned, the Vikings finished without a takeaway. It ended a 17-game streak with at least one. Minnesota tied the Steelers to lead the league with 33 total takeaways — nine on fumbles and 24 interceptions.
“The refs made their call,” Cashman said. “You just gotta continue to roll with the punches.”
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Of the 53 players active for the Vikings' playoff game vs. the Rams, 23 will be unrestricted free agents. Some of the team's coaches might have new addresses in 2025, too.