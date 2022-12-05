GAME BALLS

Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum: The Vikings safeties made big plays, Smith corralling his fifth interception of the season at the beginning of the game, and Bynum getting an interception near the goal line to end the game. They combined for 15 tackles and five pass breakups.

Greg Joseph: After all the hand-wringing about his accuracy on extra points, the Vikings kicker made all five of his kicks, including his first 50-yard field goal of the season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

1: Number of TDs the Jets scored in six trips to the red zone (17%). Vikings opponents are 1-for-9 scoring red-zone TDs the past two weeks.

3: Number of TDs the Vikings scored in three trips to the red zone (100%)

86-34: Opponents' scoring vs. Vikings' scoring the in third quarter this season.

100: Number of points the Vikings have scored in the fourth quarter this season.

17.8: Average points allowed by the Jets defense entering Sunday, fourth best in the NFL. They hadn't given up more than 22 points since Week 3.

4-0: The Vikings record against AFC East teams this season.

3: Number of 60-yard field goals kickers have made against the Vikings this season after Greg Zuerlein hit one among his five field goals Sunday.

JEFFERSON WATCH

After the Jets held Justin Jefferson to 45 yards on seven catches, his goal of a 2,000-yard season might be out of reach. He needs to average 144.6 yards over the next five games to reach that milestone.

UP NEXT

at Detroit, Sunday, Noon

The Lions are 4-7 after a 40-14 win over the Jaguars that prevented the Vikings from clinching the NFC North title outright. The Vikings needed a last-minute touchdown to beat the Lions 28-24 in Week 3, but both teams are playing better now. The memory of last season's 29-27 last-second loss in Detroit is probably still fresh for Vikings players, particularly cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who is expected back from an ankle injury.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3

Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22

Dec. 11: at Detroit, noon

Dec. 17 or 18: vs. Indianapolis, TBD

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, noon

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8: at Chicago, TBD