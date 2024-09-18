Vikings injury report: Justin Jefferson making progress toward playing vs. Texans

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell continued to sound cautiously optimistic about having wide receiver Justin Jefferson available for Sunday’s game against the Texans.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday that wide receiver Justin Jefferson participated in Wednesday’s walk-through and was limited in practice, but Jordan Addison is day-to-day.
Jefferson, who left the team’s 23-17 victory over the 49ers in the second half with a quad contusion, participated in Wednesday’s walk-through and was officially listed as a limited participant on the injury report released later in the day. He was not at the beginning part of practice open to the news media.
“Hoping to get him a little bit more work throughout the week as we progress forward,” O’Connell said. “I know Justin is very much looking forward to getting an opportunity to play. So if we can avoid any setbacks or things like that throughout the week, you know, we’re hoping to have him. But a long way to go until Sunday.”
Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who missed the 49ers game with an ankle injury, “is still in that day-to-day world where we just have to see how he responds,” O’Connell said. “Hopefully it progresses throughout the week.”
Addison did some light stretching on a side field during the opening part of practice. He was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, as were Brian O’Neill (elbow) and Dallas Turner (knee). O’Neill was riding a stationary bike during the early part of practice.
Also on the injury report: Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), Ivan Pace Jr. (quad), Aaron Jones (hip) and Garrett Bradbury (knee) were all listed as limited participants.
For the Texans, former Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd (hip), receiver Nico Collins (hip/foot), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), running back Joe Mixon (ankle), offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (calf) and running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) did not practice. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (shin), tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) were listed as limited. With Mixon and Pierce both out, former Vikings running back Cam Akers, who has returned for a second torn Achilles, took the first-team snaps Wednesday for Houston.
Meanwhile, Vikings tight end Nick Muse has been placed on short-term injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four games. He hurt his hand early in the win over San Francisco and kept playing — including recovering the game-clinching on-side kick — but the injury was revealed to be a fracture, O’Connell said.
The Vikings signed running back Myles Gaskin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He was activated for the first two games of the season and could be elevated only one more time before needing to be signed to the active roster to play.
The Vikings and Texans have played only five times, but there is plenty of familiarity between to the two teams.