Introduction: After crushing Montreal 8-2 on Monday, the Wild is tied for third in the NHL with 149 goals. The lineup continued to show balance and star power, with Kirill Kaprizov reaching 100 career points faster than any other player in team history. Combine that with a blistering January for the Wolves, who lead the NBA in offensive efficiency since the calendar turned to 2022, and it's a good time to watch Minnesota sports.

4:00: Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand for a look at the ongoing Vikings search for a general manager and head coach. The Vikings will have second interviews with two GM candidates — Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Tuesday and Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday — and could name a successor to Rick Spielman within a few days. The new GM will inherit a lot of questions and salary cap hurdles, which Goessling addressed as well.

21:00: Some bonus Patrick Reusse with a history lesson. It was 50 years ago today that the Gophers and Ohio State brawled in men's basketball.

31:00: Legal sports betting is coming soon to western Wisconsin, raising the stakes again for Minnesota.

