Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen worked out for the team and was meeting with General Manager Rick Spielman before Wednesday's practice.

No deal has been reached.

"I'm going to leave that to Rick," Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said before practice. "I haven't really seen [Griffen], so he's up there meeting with those guys now. I'll let them handle that."

One of the more hotly contested camp battles is at right defensive end, where Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum are competing. Weatherly was the only player listed as a starter to play in last Saturday's 33-6 preseason opener loss to Denver.

"He played because there's a competition there," co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. "So, to be fair, they both have to play."

Griffen, a 33-year-old right defensive end, played his first 10 seasons with the Vikings. He ranks fourth in team history in official sacks, with 74.5 of his 80.5 career sacks coming in Minnesota.

Griffen had an offer to return in 2020, but chose to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys. He was later traded to the Lions and faced the Vikings in the season finale, notching one tackle for loss.

Barr: 'I've got some things I got to take care of'

Linebacker Anthony Barr missed practice again Wednesday.

"I've got some things I got to take care of," he said walking off the field.

On Tuesday, Adam Zimmer would only say Barr "has something he's dealing with."

Meanwhile, receiver Justin Jefferson, who returned Tuesday and was limited in a non-padded practice, was back in pads for the first time since injuring his shoulder on Aug. 6.

Linebacker Cameron Smith, running back Kene Nwangwu, tackle Christian Darrisaw, defensive tackle James Lynch and quarterback Nate Stanley did not practice again.

Guard Dru Samia left practice because of an apparent leg injury.

Receiver Dede Westbrook was limited but saw some on-field work against defenders for the first time.

Playing time up to Zim, but …

Count offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak among those hoping coach Mike Zimmer plays the starters some in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Asked how many reps he'd like to see quarterback Kirk Cousins get, Kubiak said, "I'd love for him to get some reps. I think our guys have had a lot of great practice work, so I don't feel like they have to get them. … That's going to be ultimately up to Coach Zimmer, but I think it would only be helpful for him to get some live in-game reps."

Ditto for Oli Udoh, the front-runner at right guard despite having played only seven NFL games with no starts.

"Absolutely," Kubiak said. "He hasn't played a lot of football. He needs to go show it, show us how he operates in a live setting."

Kubiak on Kubiak

The young players aren't the only greenhorns cutting their teeth in the preseason. The 33-6 loss to the Broncos last Saturday also was Kubiak's first live action calling plays as an offensive coordinator.

"It was very beneficial," Kubiak said. "Working the headset for the first time, it was great. It was fun. It was exciting."

But …

"I learned that we've got to score a lot more points, got to finish in the red zone. So I can get a lot better heading into Saturday."

Staff writer Andrew Krammer contributed to this report.