Introduction: Host Michael Rand digs in on the NFL Draft and finds himself increasingly intrigued by the idea of the Vikings taking a wide receiver at No. 12 overall. While they still might end up taking a corner with that pick, there are good arguments to be made for choosing a game-changing offensive skill position player instead.

8:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to set up the final two regular season games and what's at stake. Plus how will the Wild handle its goalie rotation in the postseason, and just how good has Kevin Fiala been in this "prove it" season?

24:00: Joe Ryan delivered another gem for the Twins on Wednesday in a 5-0 victory that took just 2 hours, 23 minutes. Starting pitching continues to be a strength for this team, a major surprise.

