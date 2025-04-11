Podcast: Faith in Wolves restored; Vikings draft, QB situation still in flux

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ big 141-125 win over Memphis on Thursday, which included a huge third quarter and a better finish than Tuesday’s meltdown against Milwaukee. Mike Conley was the steadying force as the Wolves assured themselves of no worse than the No. 6 seed (and likely better) if they win their last two games. The Twins, on the other hand, dropped to 4-9. That’s the same pace as their 12-27 collapse at the end of last year.