Podcast: Faith in Wolves restored; Vikings draft, QB situation still in flux

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ big 141-125 win over Memphis on Thursday, which included a huge third quarter and a better finish than Tuesday’s meltdown against Milwaukee. Mike Conley was the steadying force as the Wolves assured themselves of no worse than the No. 6 seed (and likely better) if they win their last two games. The Twins, on the other hand, dropped to 4-9. That’s the same pace as their 12-27 collapse at the end of last year.
10:00: Ben Goessling joins Rand to share Vikings insights gleaned from last week’s Florida meetings. The two biggest questions at this point: What will they do in the draft? And where will they land with a second quarterback?
35:00: One possible backup QB for the Vikings is off the board.
