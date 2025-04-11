Sports

Podcast: Faith in Wolves restored; Vikings draft, QB situation still in flux

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ big 141-125 win over Memphis on Thursday. Ben Goessling joins Rand to share Vikings insights on quarterbacks and the draft.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 1:55PM
Vikings fans reacted to the Vikings choosing Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 draft. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ big 141-125 win over Memphis on Thursday, which included a huge third quarter and a better finish than Tuesday’s meltdown against Milwaukee. Mike Conley was the steadying force as the Wolves assured themselves of no worse than the No. 6 seed (and likely better) if they win their last two games. The Twins, on the other hand, dropped to 4-9. That’s the same pace as their 12-27 collapse at the end of last year.

10:00: Ben Goessling joins Rand to share Vikings insights gleaned from last week’s Florida meetings. The two biggest questions at this point: What will they do in the draft? And where will they land with a second quarterback?

35:00: One possible backup QB for the Vikings is off the board.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

