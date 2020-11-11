Dalvin Cook has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his career-high 206 rushing yards against the Lions.

The Vikings star running back becomes the NFC’s first non-quarterback player to earn its weekly honor in back-to-back games since ex-Rams running back Todd Gurley in 2017.

Gurley was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year that season, and so far Cook is putting together that kind of campaign. He’s second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,031 yards), trailing the Saints’ Alvin Kamara by five yards despite missing a game, and has spearheaded the Vikings to back-to-back NFC North wins following a 1-5 start.

“I feel extremely blessed to have him as a teammate,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said Monday. “It’s cool as an old football fan thinking about when I was a kid when I used to love watching running backs play. Now watching him, this is kind of that reality as myself growing up, 28 years old, and I get to watch him living out his dreams and him run for the end zone and things like that. He’s a special player. The best in the league, in my opinion.”

Cook leads the NFL with 858 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns (one receiving) halfway through the regular season.