SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Vikings running back Dalvin Cook writhed on the grass at Levi's Stadium, grabbing at his shoulder before he was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers. He was quickly ruled out after taking 16 touches for 103 yards from scrimmage.

Cook was one of three key Vikings players evaluated for injuries in the second half. Linebacker Anthony Barr strained his right hamstring and did not return. He was replaced by linebacker Nick Vigil. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw exited with an unannounced injury at the start of the fourth quarter. Rashod Hill replaced him.

Cook went down after 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens broke through the offensive line, tackled him for a loss of 4 yards and jarred the ball loose for a fumble. San Francisco settled for a 22-yard field goal after the turnover deep in Vikings territory.